John Askey not getting carried away by Hartlepool’s dramatic win over Swindon

By Press Association
John Askey saw Hartlepool snatch a dramatic late win (Martin Rickett/PA).
John Askey refused to get carried away with Hartlepool’s last-gasp heroics but admitted their dramatic 2-1 win over Swindon was a big statement of intent.

Struggling Pools trailed to Swindon at the Suit Direct Stadium before two late goals completed an unlikely comeback to offer a League Two lifeline.

Connor Jennings’ 88th-minute equaliser and Oliver Finney’s 94th-minute winner lifted the hosts to within two points of safety.

Askey, who earned his first win as Pools boss after five successive draws since his February appointment, said: “It’s a big result for us, but we will know how big at the end of the season. It will put pressure on the teams above us and it shows we have more than enough.

“To win in this manner, it gives everyone confidence and you can see they are relaxed when playing. There’s a good feeling around the place and I just hope we can keep it going.

“It’s my first win and it’s a great feeling, but it’s only great if we stay up. I am dour as people are aware, but I won’t be dour if we stay up and the job is to stay up and be a Football League club.

“To come away with a win, we can’t ask any more and we are in a far better position than we were five weeks ago. The dressing room feels like we are going for promotion, we are in a good position and teams who aren’t winning then maybe they aren’t.”

Pools trailed to a fine fifth-minute strike from Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Swindon were in control for most of the opening period.

Askey changed both personnel and system in the second half and it paid off.

Substitute Wes McDonald crossed for Jennings to level before fellow replacement Finney struck a spectacular winner.

Askey added: “That felt like a turning point and we hope it is – you could tell from the players and supporters what it means. We won’t get carried away, but we can take confidence from it. We got better as we went on, changed the system and personnel and it came off.”

Swindon boss Jody Morris, whose side sit in mid-table, said: “We didn’t get going second half. We stopped doing the good things we did first half when we looked like a good team.

“Second half when we started to defend a bit we looked a fragile team. Being brave isn’t just putting your head in there, it’s about getting on the ball.

“It’s a bit of a ripple effect for us right now. We give away needless corners and allow the opposition to get back into the game.

“The minute the game takes a slight shift we don’t deal with it well.”

