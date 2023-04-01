Matt Taylor felt Rotherham were good value for draw at Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Taylor felt Rotherham were good value for draw at Hull

By Press Association
Matt Taylor felt Rotherham deserved their point (Nigel French/PA)
Matt Taylor felt Rotherham deserved their point (Nigel French/PA)

Manager Matt Taylor felt Rotherham were good value for what could prove an important point following their goalless draw at Hull.

The Millers are just above the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone but they deserved to leave East Yorkshire with a share of the spoils.

They also had to work especially hard once substitute Domingos Quina was sent off for a professional foul after 79 minutes.

Taylor said: “When you go down to 10 men away from home it was always going to be difficult, but I was pleased with the performance.

“Hull are a good, possession-based team but with that possession there’s got to be an end and they didn’t hurt us that much.

“We perhaps didn’t do enough from an attacking perspective – we didn’t really make their goalkeeper work hard enough – but we reacted in a really positive way (following the sending-off).

“Points are going to be picked up from all teams down there, so I’m so pleased that we took something away from this.

“It could have been heartache, but this has got to be our start, our middle and our end.”

A near-sell-out crowd at the MKM Stadium might have expected a more stimulating game, but Rotherham were resolute from the outset and were also a threat from set-pieces.

A disjointed match could have sparked into life had Ryan Longman not been denied by decisive Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson in a one-on-one situation after 27 minutes.

Hull substitute Ozan Tufan also went close in the second half when his sharp hit was deflected off Shane Ferguson and onto the crossbar.

The hosts unsurprisingly finished the game strongly once Quina was sent-off for a foul on Adama Traore on the edge of the penalty box.

But Hull were continually frustrated by a combination of stout Rotherham defending and a lack of direction inside the final third of the pitch.

Taylor said: “We had a bit of luck in terms of that crossbar moment, but they’ve got some outstanding players, let’s not forget that.

“We kept their attacking moments limited and then we put our bodies on the line in the last 20 minutes.

“I can’t fault the performance in any way.”

Of the sending off, Taylor said: “It was a red card. It was the right decision.

“I’m happy with the performance, but we can’t keep on having players unavailable – it really takes its toll with a small squad like ours.

“We’ve just got to get on with it, roll up our sleeves, and hit the Easter weekend as hard as we can.”

Mid-table Hull have won once in nine Championship games, with head coach Liam Rosenior increasingly concerned by his side’s inability to score goals.

He said: “It’s frustrating. We have to score the chances we create.

“If we do score early, we go on to win comfortably. We had enough quality on the pitch but we were not ruthless enough.

“We started the game really, really well and then Rotherham did what they’re very good at – which is breaking up the game.

“We have created more than enough chances to win two games. We had 14 shots on goal and just one on target.”

On whether or not Quina fouled Traore inside the box that led to his sending off, Rosenior said: “It could have gone either way. For me, the contact is in the box, but I’m not going to speak about refs again.”

Rosenior added: “Everyone can see what we’re doing without the tangible results. We are here to win football games and score goals.

“We have to make sure that the final margins count in the final third.

“It’s stage by stage. We’ve stabilised the team since I came here but the performances have deserved many more points.”

