Michael Duff hails Devante Cole and Herbie Kane after Barnsley thump Morecambe

By Press Association
Barnsley manager Michael Duff before the Sky Bet League One match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley. Picture date: Tuesday March 21, 2023.
Barnsley manager Michael Duff before the Sky Bet League One match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley. Picture date: Tuesday March 21, 2023.

Barnsley boss Michael Duff praised the performance of Devante Cole and Herbie Kane after the 5-0 victory over Morecambe.

Two-goal Cole opened the scoring four minutes in before an own goal from Dynel Simeu made it 2-0. Kane and Bobby Thomas also got on the scoresheet as Duff’s side registered their seventh home win in a row.

“We ticked every box,” said Duff. “I’d have been happy starting with the team that finished. It shows the depth and quality of the bench.

“There were lots and lots of good things. I enjoyed watching the fourth goal at the time, I’ve not watched it back.

“For Herbie Kane to have the picture in his head to do that shows what an intelligent footballer he is.

“We haven’t had too many injuries which is pleasing.”

On Cole’s performance, Duff said: “I’ve been told he was onside when he scored the third.

“I told him he was doing the 90 minutes and told him to go and get the hat-trick, I thought he deserved it. We’ve been pleased with Cole all along.

“We didn’t want to risk James Norwood today, he tweaked his hamstring. He could have played but we were trying to protect him.”

On his side achieving seven straight home wins, Duff said: “The supporters need credit. The place was bouncing again. It shows the improvement the team have made.

“The players deserve a lot of credit. They’re not just going through the motions. Hard work pays you back.”

Morecambe manager Derek Adams reflected on a difficult afternoon for his team.

He said: “We didn’t defend well enough. We didn’t attack well enough either. We changed to two up front hoping it would give us momentum going forward.

“I have to give credit to Barnsley because they’re a very good team. They had solutions to their problems.

“We are coming up against some really tough teams. The players are trying.”

On the club’s recent financial issues, Adams said: “It’s been a difficult week for us.

“We found out on Monday evening that the money wasn’t going into the accounts of the staff and the players.

“Then late yesterday afternoon we found out we were going to get paid. It has been a difficult week for the staff and the players. But credit to them, they’ve been really good as characters.

“They have continued to work for the football club. I understand the result today isn’t one anyone would have wanted but they are trying their best.”

On the upcoming games against Plymouth and Portsmouth, Adams said: “Two difficult games for different reasons. The points difference at the minute is not great, we’ll have to go on a very good run.”

