Home Sport

John Eustace hails matchwinner Reda Khadra as Birmingham beat Blackburn

By Press Association
John Eustace’s Birmingham edged Blackburn on Saturday (Simon Marper/PA)
John Eustace’s Birmingham edged Blackburn on Saturday (Simon Marper/PA)

Birmingham head coach John Eustace hailed “outstanding matchwinner” Reda Khadra after his spectacular goal silenced the boo boys from his old loan club Blackburn in a 1-0 Championship victory at St Andrew’s.

The on-loan Brighton winger scored with a 25-yard drive to settle the game in the 61st minute and dent Rovers’ play-off hopes.

“Reda is a matchwinner and he’s got that quality,” said Eustace.

“The way he took his goal was fantastic. He was getting a bit of stick from the travelling fans so I’m really pleased for him, and the team.”

Khadra has now netted four goals in 10 games for Blues after spending last season on loan at Rovers, who he also scored against for City in the FA Cup.

“We’re very fortunate he’s in our group and the quality he’s got is outstanding,” added Eustace.

It was harsh on the visitors, as Ryan Hedges was twice denied by Blues goalkeeper John Ruddy, while Dominic Hyam (twice) Sammie Szmodics and were off target.

Ben Brereton Diaz also nodded over, while Bradley Dack missed two late chances.

Blues hit the post through Rovers’ captain Lewis Travis, and Lukas Jutkiewicz went close a couple of occasions.

Blackburn head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson bemoaned his side’s lack of cutting edge.

“We maybe lacked a bit of quality with our finishing and then we slowed the tempo down,” he said.

“Goals change games and when we played quicker, we created chances.

“There were moments when you’re looking for that final ball but decisions were lacking in the final third.”

Blackburn have claimed just a point when they have trailed this season and Tomasson admitted it was not for a lack of trying.

“I thought we were trying to get something until the end,” he said.

“Their keeper made a brilliant save from Dack’s shot that went along the line and there were a couple of other moments where we could have scored a goal.”

Tomasson added: “It was an even game – we probably didn’t do enough to win it but we did enough to draw.

“We’ve played Birmingham four times this season so the players know each pretty well so it was no surprise it was an equal game.

“We started quite brightly and played some quick football – the first 15-20 minutes were very good but I was disappointed that we couldn’t keep that going.”

Birmingham had to be resolute throughout to keep a clean sheet and Eustace revealed they had worked hard on the training ground to keep a shutout.

“To keep another clean sheet was very pleasing but there have been lots of hard work on the training field these last two weeks and the lads have worked their socks off,” he said.

“To see that come out was great. Lads have put their bodies on the line, the two midfielders in front of the back four were outstanding.

“Young Alfie Chang and Krystian Bielik really led by example. It was a collective performance defensively.

“It was an excellent performance – with and without the ball we were very good.

“We were up against a top team at this level who are coached really well and we knew there would be difficult moments.

“But the way we stuck together was very pleasing and to win the game was excellent.”

