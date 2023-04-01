It can’t be offside – Carlos Corberan bemoans penalty call as West Brom held

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

It can’t be offside – Carlos Corberan bemoans penalty call as West Brom held

By Press Association
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan felt his side could have been awarded a penalty (Bradley Collyer/PA)
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan felt his side could have been awarded a penalty (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Carlos Corberan bemoaned the officiating decision which denied West Brom a penalty in their 0-0 home draw with play-off rivals Millwall.

Substitute Daryl Dike was upended in the area by Lions goalkeeper George Long in the second half of what proved to be a tightly contested encounter at The Hawthorns, but the offside flag had been raised and the penalty appeals were waved away.

However, replays showed that the through ball for the United States striker came off a Millwall boot in a challenge with Albion captain Okay Yokuslu.

Baggies boss Corberan, whose side are five points adrift of the top six, said: “I watched this action back. Unfortunately, the referee didn’t make the right decision.

“There were two actions, but maybe he saw another one which wasn’t beneficial for us. To be a referee in these types of games is very, very complicated.

“Sometimes with VAR they have trouble making the right decisions, but it’s true that if you analyse the actions of Okay and Dike, the only thing it can’t be is offside. The pass is from the defender.

“The tackle, you understand, is not a foul, then the defender made an assist to Dike – it can’t be offside if the defender has passed the ball.

“If after you understand that Dike was in a position to win the penalty, or if it’s not a penalty it’s a corner. The three possibilities are a foul to Okay, a penalty or a corner. The only possibility that doesn’t exist is the offside, because the defender made the pass.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett, who saw his side rise a place to fifth with the point after Blackburn fell to a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham, was left pleased by his side’s application as they became the first team to stop West Brom scoring at The Hawthorns since Sheffield United in October.

However, he too rued a refereeing call in the first half when captain Jake Cooper wanted a penalty.

“I think to be honest there were only three players pulling him to the floor, so clearly that’s not enough to get a penalty,” Rowett quipped.

“I find it quite ridiculous how you can get dragged to the floor and ‘both players are at it’, or there isn’t enough contact. It is a penalty, the ref has to be brave enough to give it.

“I know it’s not easy. If we get it that way then maybe we run the risk of one going against us the other way, but particularly with Coops, people stand on him, they don’t look at the ball, they’re holding him, they keep letting people get away with it.

“If you look at their home record since Carlos came in, they’ve won 10, lost one and conceded three goals, which is absolutely ridiculous. We knew it’d be a game where if we were going to get something out of the game, we were going to have to play well. I thought we played really well and showed great composure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
18
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
17
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next…
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter and Pars boss James McPake. Images: SNS.
4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter…
Paul McGowan is on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.
Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after 'young' Dunfermline squad 'set the bar'
AmyElle will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on Friday night. Image: Jennifer McCord
Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and…
Callum Davidson instructs his St Johnstone players against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson anger over latest red card tempered by St Johnstone's battling qualities in…
Alan Soutar crashed out of the International Darts Open to Peter Wright. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar's International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2…
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented