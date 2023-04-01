Forest were prepared for Wolves ‘ill-discipline’, says boss Steve Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forest were prepared for Wolves ‘ill-discipline’, says boss Steve Cooper

By Press Association
Steve Cooper accused the Wolves coaching staff of a lack of discipline (Nick Potts/PA).
Steve Cooper accused the Wolves coaching staff of a lack of discipline (Nick Potts/PA).

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper accused Wolves’ backroom staff of ill-discipline after the two sides drew 1-1 in a feisty relegation battle.

Brennan Johnson’s first-half effort put Forest on course for a first Premier League win in seven games before Wolves’ substitute Daniel Podence’s late equaliser.

But the game was overshadowed by a touchline melee at the start of the second half and a VAR intervention to check whether Podence had spat at Johnson in the closing stages.

Forest assistant Alan Tate and Wolves counterpart Pablo Sanz were both sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh after the official had waved away Wolves’ appeals for a penalty when Adama Traore went tumbling at the start of the second half.

Cooper said of the touchline incident: “I can’t deny anything happened, but I didn’t see how it started.

“We know, and I don’t say this disrespectfully, but there has been a lot of ill-discipline on the Wolves touchline since the change of manager.

“We were prepared for it. The last thing we wanted was for anything to boil over and for there to be any problems.

“But at our stadium we cannot let opposing staff dominate officials and try and influence the game. We have to stand up to it and that’s all it was.

“I have zero complaints with our staff, zero complaints. We knew it was something that could possibly happen today and we were ready for it.

“You prepare for a game on the pitch and sometimes you have to prepare for it off the pitch as well.

“Certainly in your own stadium when you’ve got a togetherness like we have, our supporters need to see not just the players giving everything, but the staff as well.”

Podence escaped a red card or even a caution after video footage had been checked for possible spitting.

Cooper added: “I’ve seen it back and I’ve spoken to Brennan and I’m not going to add any fuel to the fire because obviously there’s pictures and videos, so you have to trust the authorities to deal with it.

“We’ll trust that the processes will kick in and I don’t want to say any more on that.”

Forest’s winless league run was extended to seven matches and Cooper added: “We were by far the better team.

“Tactically superior and the game-plan really worked.”

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui said of the touchline flare-up: “In these kinds of matches there is big emotion, but it’s important to keep the emotion in football in the same way as it’s important to keep the respect.

“I want to highlight in football, both things go hand in hand. The emotion, of course we all have, very high, each one fighting for his aims, but in the same way, respect is important.”

Lopetegui, appointed Wolves boss in November, said he did not see the spitting incident and would only comment when he has seen video replays.

