Southend claim Yeovil win but match overshadowed by Alex Fisher injury

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yeovil lost 2-0 to Southend in a National League game overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to forward Alex Fisher.

Southend keeper Collin Andeng-Ndi made a good early save from Scott Pollock and the visitors took the lead midway through the first half through Jake Hyde.

Pollock headed against a post before the break and half-time substitute Fisher had been on the pitch only seven minutes when he collided with Andeng-Ndi and required six minutes of treatment before leaving the pitch on a stretcher, to be replaced by Max Hunt.

Andeng-Ndi, who himself looked visibly shaken by the incident, regained his composure to save from Josh Staunton shortly afterwards.

Yeovil’s Miguel Freckleton was sent off in the closing stages and though the dangerous Pollock had an effort cleared off the line, late substitute Rhys Murphy got the clinching goal for Southend in the first of 11 added minutes.

Yeovil manager Mark Cooper, in a video posted on the club’s Twitter feed after the game, described Fisher’s injury as “horrendous” and added: “I’m being told it’s a break but until that’s confirmed, I’m not going to speculate.

“He’s okay, he’s on the gas and air. It’s more about ‘Fish’ today than anything else.”

Captain Staunton added: “Forget football, that’s not a nice thing to see regardless – one of your players is in agony, his leg’s clearly in a very, very bad way – it rocks you a bit, psychologically.”