Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury clash is fight the ‘boxing world needs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury clash is fight the ‘boxing world needs’

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua (left) laboured to victory over Jermaine Franklin (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Anthony Joshua (left) laboured to victory over Jermaine Franklin (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Anthony Joshua knows a Battle of Britain with Tyson Fury is the fight “the boxing world needs” to see after he survived his “do-or-die” clash with Jermaine Franklin.

Joshua laboured to his first victory since 2020 with a unanimous points decision success over the American heavyweight at the O2 Arena.

After back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, the former Olympic champion could not afford another loss on his CV, with retirement talk the elephant in the room since Usyk won his world titles in Tottenham two years ago.

While it was far from vintage from Joshua at his old stomping ground, the judges scored 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 in favour of the home boxer, who regularly landed his left jab and connected with several thunderous right punches without pushing Franklin to the point of no return.

It means the two-time world heavyweight champion lives to fight another day and he knows all roads lead back to rival Fury.

“Dillian Whyte or Tyson Fury? Well, 100 per cent Tyson Fury,” said Joshua, who took his record to 25-3, with 22 knockouts.

“That is the pot of gold. That is the WBC heavyweight champion of the world. That’s what it is all about, so definitely Tyson Fury.

“Yeah (another warm-up fight) would be ideal, after that long lay-off, to get active. But sometimes an opportunity presents itself and you have to grab it with both hands.

“In that sense, if the opportunity presented itself and coach and team agree it is a good opportunity, I would take it and grab it with both hands, 100 per cent. The boxing world needs it.”

Given Joshua had lost three of his previous five fights, a big question for the Watford-born boxer was if he still had the motivation, but a dedicated training camp in Dallas with new trainer Derrick James showed that over the winter.

The early rounds of his eighth showing at the O2 were dominated by his left jab and the occasional right hook, which Franklin was able to take impressively.

Franklin had lost to Whyte at Wembley Arena in November, but was in much better shape and blooded the nose of Joshua in the second before his holding tested the frustration of his opponent.

Referee Marcus McDonell warned the pair on countless occasions and yet the scrappy nature of the heavyweight clash remained despite explosive finishes to the latter rounds.

A bizarre conclusion saw the 12th round ended early and Joshua pressed his head into Franklin after the bell, which resulted in the American’s strength and fitness coach Lorenzo Reynolds shoving the Finchley fighter.

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin – The O2
Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin needed to be warned by the referee on countless occasions over the scrappy nature of the heavyweight clash (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Joshua said: “Deep down I am not happy because the ultimate goal is a knockout. Nothing can top a knockout. But it is what it is.

“There were opportunities for sure where I pushed, but I was fighting someone and you come in with a plan to win. He had a good camp and you could see he came off a good 12 rounds with Dillian.

“He said he was fit and fresher, so he did well to stay in. I wish I could have taken him.

“He wanted to win and round by round we are talking to each other, I am pushing his head and s***, so there is a bit of ego and pride that happens in the ring. It just spills over into the final bell. That’s all it is but it is all respect.”

Even though this was the first time in 13 fights where no world titles were on the line for Joshua, he insisted his passion for the sport remained high, with Fury top of his list for future opponents, especially after the WBC belt holder saw talks with Usyk over a unification clash collapse.

“Do or die? That’s a great experience to compete in front of 20,000 people. There’s no pressure. Honestly, it is a blessing. When I look out of that ring after a fight, I am like, ‘S*** that is nuts. Look at all them people’. It is humbling,” the 33-year-old added.

“I am definitely passionate about the game, 100 per cent, for so many reasons. The list is long and I am committed until it’s done.

“The reality I am living is we are still chasing something. Yeah, I’m still chasing the dream.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
18
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
17
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next…
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter and Pars boss James McPake. Images: SNS.
4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter…
Paul McGowan is on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.
Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after 'young' Dunfermline squad 'set the bar'
AmyElle will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on Friday night. Image: Jennifer McCord
Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and…
Callum Davidson instructs his St Johnstone players against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson anger over latest red card tempered by St Johnstone's battling qualities in…
Alan Soutar crashed out of the International Darts Open to Peter Wright. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar's International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2…
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented