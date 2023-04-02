Michael Beale felt Rangers were too ‘comfortable’ in win over Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Beale felt Rangers were too ‘comfortable’ in win over Dundee United

By Press Association
Michael Beale’s side had to settle for two goals against Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA)
Michael Beale enjoyed Rangers’ convincing cinch Premiership win over Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday despite his side “trying to score the perfect goal”.

Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman notched either side of the break in a game the home side dominated for long spells but the Gers boss believes the victory could and should have been more comprehensive.

The former QPR manager told RangersTV: “It was very comfortable throughout, but I’d like to see us score one or two more.

“I thought the keeper made a big save from James Tavernier early in the game and Ryan Kent had a fantastic effort off the bar.

“In the second half I thought we were a bit stuffy at times, almost wanting to score the perfect goal.

“We were in good positions, but it was comfortable and it was really dominant with over 70 per cent possession.

“I thought Dundee United stuck to their game plan, but it was just a matter of how many we were going to score.”

While goalkeeper Allan McGregor made his 500th appearance for Rangers over his two spells at Ibrox, the Gers fans left the ground again raving about Tillman.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Light Blues last summer on a season-long loan deal from Bayern Munich with Rangers having the option of making the move permanent.

Tillman’s double made it six goals in six games while taking his tally for the season to 12.

Beale, who revealed talks between Rangers and Bayern Munich with regards to Tillman’s long-term future took place during the international break, praised yet another impressive performance from the youngster as Rangers made it 10 league wins in a row.

He said: “Malik hadn’t played for a few weeks and then he scored in the last game at Motherwell, but it was important we got him as many minutes as we could safely.

“I thought him playing closer to Alfredo [Morelos] gave us a different presence up there in terms of being able to hold the ball and maybe get Todd [Cantwell] and Ryan [Jack] in the game higher up the pitch so, all in all, a really positive day and no injuries and a clean sheet for Allan on his 500th game.

“The form is important. November was the last defeat, so it is a long time in terms of doing well in the league.

“We know where we are, we know we have got some big games coming up but all we could do was win this one.”

