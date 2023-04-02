Robbie Neilson admits Hearts must ‘do the basics’ to end slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robbie Neilson admits Hearts must ‘do the basics’ to end slump

By Press Association
Robbie Neilson is demanding a response from Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson is demanding a response from Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson believes his side need to get back to basics in order to address their recent poor form.

The Tynecastle side fell to their fourth successive defeat in all competitions after squandering an early lead to go down 2-1 to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park – meaning their lead in third place in the Premiership table has been cut to a single point.

“It’s up to us to get back to winning ways, football is all about the basics and doing them properly,” Neilson said.

“You can talk the talk and say we are going to do this, talk about that and analyse all this stuff – but it’s all a lot of nonsense to be honest with you, it’s all about turning up on a Saturday and winning football matches.

“We have to make sure we are ready for next week’s game and for me that comes from everyone individually looking at the Kilmarnock game and looking at our training knowing we need to be on it every day.”

Next up for Hearts is the visit of St Mirren on Saturday.

The Buddies hammered Livingston 3-0 to move up to fifth in the table and they could move within a point of the Jambos with victory at Tynecastle.

Neilson is anticipating another physical encounter and believes his players have got some making up to do to the supporters who backed their team in numbers and vocally at Rugby Park.

“It’ll be a very difficult game against St Mirren, they play a similar style of football to Kilmarnock, have two big strikers that are aggressive and we’ll have to deal with that,” the Hearts boss added.

“We are having a difficult period just now and the only way to get through it is by sticking together and fighting together.

“The fans will be the same against St Mirren, they’ll back us to the hilt, and it’s up to us to perform and bring that energy.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has revealed his team will mix up their training in the build-up to their visit to Aberdeen in the hope it can bring to an end their dismal record on the road.

The Rugby Park side have yet to register an away victory in the league this season – taking just two points from 15 away fixtures.

“We’re going to change the working week this week, we are going to train on grass and do things a wee bit differently,” said McInnes.

“Our home form would have us fighting for Europe, it has been out of this world, but our away form would have us relegated.

“I really want my players to be part of the team that change the narrative of this because psychologically they should be wanting to be in the team that gets the all-important win on the road.

“It’s going to be difficult, Barry (Robson) has got Aberdeen going and they’ve been strong at home the whole season – so we could have picked an easier game to go into.”

