Jack Grealish hails ‘near-enough unstoppable’ Man City after Liverpool thumping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jack Grealish hails ‘near-enough unstoppable’ Man City after Liverpool thumping

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish put in a man-of-the-match performance against Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish put in a man-of-the-match performance against Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish believes he now understands how to play the Pep Guardiola way and that is helping contribute to some “unstoppable” team performances.

The £100million signing scored, provided an assist and was a constant problem for right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool in general in the 4-1 victory which maintained the pressure on Arsenal in the title race.

It was arguably one of Grealish’s best performances since his move from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 and he departed in the 89th minute to a standing ovation from the Etihad Stadium, with his manager describing his display as “amazing”.

“It’s part of learning the way the manager wants to play and it does take time. I feel like I’ve got that now,” said Grealish, who believes he is now starting to have an impact on games in a way he was not in his first season.

“There are times where the manager doesn’t want me to dribble all the time and (instead) keep the ball and play little short passes which I completely understand.

“He was just very happy with me and for me. He said I deserved this. I’ve been working hard and hopefully I can carry on.

“When we play like we did (against Liverpool) we are near-enough unstoppable, so fingers crossed it can continue.”

Grealish proved to be effective at both ends of the field as in the first half, with the visitors leading through Mohamed Salah’s 17th-minute goal, he found himself the last defender in a Liverpool counter-attack from a City corner.

He raced back with the Egypt international to cut out a pass intended for the unmarked Diogo Jota in what could have been a pivotal moment.

Julian Alvarez equalised moments later to build the base for a victory which ensured the gap to Arsenal remained at eight points with a match in hand.

“A few people have said to me now about running back, but it’s normal,” added Grealish.

“I think anyone would do it in the team. Obviously it was a big part in the game, because it could have been 2-0 and a few minutes later we go and score to make it 1-1 which was a big moment.

“I’m really enjoying my football at the moment. I feel confident, I feel fit, and I feel like I’m affecting games and big games. Fingers crossed I can continue.

“I thought we were brilliant, especially in the second half, and it shows what we are about. All we can do is keep winning our games.

“We’ve got another big game at Southampton next week, where we lost in the cup earlier in the season, and all we can do is keep winning and put more pressure on Arsenal.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left to reflect on a heavy defeat (Mike Egerton/PA).

Despite their early lead Liverpool were always fighting to stay in the game against sustained City pressure and when Kevin De Bruyne scored 53 seconds after half-time they fell apart, with further goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Grealish completing a comfortable win.

With a trip to Chelsea on Tuesday followed by the visit of leaders Arsenal next weekend, manager Jurgen Klopp has to find a way to provoke an immediate reaction from his wildly inconsistent side if their fading challenge for the top four is to be maintained.

“I told the boys now there is nothing from my side to say (after the game),” he said.

“Everything is obvious and everyone needs to think about it and then we have to talk about it.

“It is not a lot of time, but it is time. We should play better, especially more consistently.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
18
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
17
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter and Pars boss James McPake. Images: SNS.
4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter…
Paul McGowan is on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.
Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after 'young' Dunfermline squad 'set the bar'
AmyElle will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on Friday night. Image: Jennifer McCord
Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and…
Callum Davidson instructs his St Johnstone players against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson anger over latest red card tempered by St Johnstone's battling qualities in…
Alan Soutar crashed out of the International Darts Open to Peter Wright. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar's International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2…
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…
Ben Armour celebrates his winner for Forfar against Albion Rovers. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
3 Forfar talking points as Angus side move into promotion play-off spot with Albion…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented