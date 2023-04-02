The contenders to succeed Brendan Rodgers as Leicester manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The contenders to succeed Brendan Rodgers as Leicester manager

By Press Association
Ralph Hasenhuttl and Rafael Benitez are two frontrunners for the Leicester job (PA images)
Ralph Hasenhuttl and Rafael Benitez are two frontrunners for the Leicester job (PA images)

Struggling Leicester have parted company with manager Brendan Rodgers following Saturday’s defeat at Crystal Palace.

The Foxes sit in the relegation zone with 10 games to play after taking just one point from a possible 18.

Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take first-team training for now, but here the PA news agency looks at some potential contenders to succeed the Northern Irishman on a permanent basis.

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino left Paris St Germain in July
Mauricio Pochettino left Paris St Germain last summer (Nick Potts/PA)

Pochettino gained extensive Premier League experience at Southampton and Tottenham and is still available after leaving Paris St Germain last summer.

Attracting the Argentinian would be a real coup and no doubt excite City supporters.

Yet, following a stint managing Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and with his stock still high, he may well prefer to hold on for a so-called bigger club and has been linked with a return to managerless Spurs this summer.

Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa left Leeds in February
Marcelo Bielsa has been out of work since leaving Leeds (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bielsa would undoubtedly provide entertainment given his attacking philosophy and relentless style of play.

The 67-year-old is still revered by Leeds fans for his successful spell in West Yorkshire.

But Bielsa has already turned down the Everton job this season, preferring to take over a club in the summer, so would be highly unlikely to sign up for the relegation run-in.

Ralph Hasenhuttl

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been linked with Leicester
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been linked with Leicester (John Walton/PA)

The Austrian was sacked by fellow strugglers Southampton earlier this season, but could prove to be a strong candidate for the job.

His high-pressing style of play should be good fit with the squad at the King Power Stadium, but his Southampton side leaked goals, which has been a problem for the Foxes this season.

Rafael Benitez

Rafael Benitez has previously managed Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle and Everton in the Premier League
Rafael Benitez has previously managed Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle and Everton in the Premier League (Richard Sellers/PA)

Champions League winner Benitez is still seeking a new opportunity after he was sacked by Everton in January 2022.

Following successful spells with Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle earlier in his career, the Spaniard may be seen as a safe pair of hands who could get the best out of the Foxes’ underperforming players.

He stayed with Newcastle after he failed to keep them in the Premier League in 2016 and led them straight back to the top tier.

Dean Smith

Dean Smith has Norwich flying high in the Sky Bet Championship
Dean Smith suffered relegation with Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Dean Smith was linked with the job earlier in the season and he is now out of work having been sacked by Norwich.

Smith previously did a solid job at boyhood club Aston Villa before being sacked in a decision that divided their fans.

But he suffered relegation with Norwich last season and was sacked in December as the Canaries slipped off the pace in the play-off race.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
18
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
17
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next…
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter and Pars boss James McPake. Images: SNS.
4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter…
Paul McGowan is on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.
Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after 'young' Dunfermline squad 'set the bar'
AmyElle will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on Friday night. Image: Jennifer McCord
Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and…
Callum Davidson instructs his St Johnstone players against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson anger over latest red card tempered by St Johnstone's battling qualities in…
Alan Soutar crashed out of the International Darts Open to Peter Wright. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar's International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2…
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented