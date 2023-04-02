Ross County boss Malky Mackay: Clubs are paying the price for poor VAR decisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ross County boss Malky Mackay: Clubs are paying the price for poor VAR decisions

By Press Association
Malky Mackay was booked for dissent (Steve Welsh/PA)
Malky Mackay was booked for dissent (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hit out at the standard of VAR in Scotland after being left infuriated by the penalty award that allowed Celtic to break the deadlock in their 2-0 cinch Premiership win at the Global Energy Stadium.

Referee Willie Collum was invited to the pitchside monitor in first-half stoppage time and deemed that a spot-kick should be given after the ball struck the arm of County defender Alex Iacovitti as he tried to challenge Cameron Carter-Vickers for a cross into the box.

Jota duly converted the penalty before substitute Alexandro Bernabei sealed a 2-0 win for the Hoops in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Mackay, who was booked for dissent in the second half, was incensed that VAR “intervened” in the first place and then that Collum decided so hastily to give the cinch Premiership leaders the spot-kick upon viewing the incident.

“I’ve looked at the penalty about half-a-dozen times and I cannot believe that’s where the bar is set with VAR right now,” he said.

“Two players go for the ball bravely with their heads.

“Carter-Vickers and Alex Iacovitti both throw their heads at it and the ball goes between their heads and it hits Alex on the back of his arm.

“It’s ball to arm.

“Someone is going to have to explain to me how you jump for a ball in the box and have your arms at your side. Physically, it can’t happen.

“I’m looking at where the bar is set in England and where it’s set in Scotland and right now we’re not where they are.

“Clubs are paying for this. I look at standards (of decisions being made by VAR) right now and there are mistakes all over the place.

“It’s going to cost jobs, it’s going to cost clubs promotion, relegation, Europe.

“I was really disappointed with that, intervening like that.”

Mackay – who was “really proud” of his team’s performance – had already started to make his way up the tunnel for his half-time team-talk before the penalty award.

“The fourth official had told me we were now over time so I was standing at the back of the tunnel,” he said.

“I could see the referee start to debate and discuss and then come over to the monitor. I thought, ‘surely not’.

“I was surprised at how quickly he made the decision because you will see pundits debate it all week.

“It’s incredible that’s where the VAR is set right now.

“I spoke to him at half-time and he said it was the laws of the game and he has to give a penalty.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said he was already in the dressing room so did not see the penalty incident. The Hoops boss was pleased at the way his side made it 15 wins on the spin in all competitions despite not being at their best.

“We were wasteful in front of goal and that keeps them in the game,” he said. “It’s then edgier than it should be, but overall the lads handled it OK.

“With the conditions the way they were, it wasn’t going to be a free-flowing game, but aside from the football, there was steel and character in the group to get the job done.”

Postecoglou – who expects Greg Taylor to be fit to face Rangers on Saturday despite being forced off with a dead leg – praised Japanese midfielder Tomoki Iwata for his performance in his first start since joining in January.

“He was great,” said the manager. “He was the one who looked most sure-footed in terms of the pitch and the handling of the ball. He really helped us considering it was his first 90 minutes after three months.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
18
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
17
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next…
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter and Pars boss James McPake. Images: SNS.
4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter…
Paul McGowan is on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.
Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after 'young' Dunfermline squad 'set the bar'
AmyElle will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on Friday night. Image: Jennifer McCord
Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and…
Callum Davidson instructs his St Johnstone players against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson anger over latest red card tempered by St Johnstone's battling qualities in…
Alan Soutar crashed out of the International Darts Open to Peter Wright. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar's International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2…
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented