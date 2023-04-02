Early goals help Bolton to thumping Trophy victory against Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Early goals help Bolton to thumping Trophy victory against Plymouth

By Press Association
Gethin Jones celebrates scoring Bolton’s fourth goal (Nick Potts/PA)
Gethin Jones celebrates scoring Bolton’s fourth goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Bolton hammered League One title-hopefuls Plymouth 4-0 at Wembley to lift the Papa John’s Trophy after a thoroughly one-sided final.

Two goals in the first 10 minutes from Kyle Dempsey and Dion Charles were Bolton’s reward for a thunderous start to which Plymouth had no answer, before Elias Kachunga and Gethin Jones scored after the break to reflect the gulf between the sides on the day.

Sixteen points separate fifth-placed Wanderers from Argyle in the league, but Ian Evatt’s side made a mockery of those standings by outclassing their high-flying opponents. They could have won by more but for some wayward finishing and a fine performance from goalkeeper Callum Burton.

A crowd of more than 79,000 – the highest at any ground in Europe this weekend – saw Bolton set a new record for the competition, becoming the first side ever to win by four goals in the final.

The opening goal came after only four minutes and could not have been simpler.

Declan John’s corner hung in the air and nobody in Arygle green picked up Dempsey, who stole in round the back and looped his header into the far corner.

Their second after 10 minutes encapsulated the breadth of Bolton’s attacking threat and was brilliantly worked.

Kachunga carried the ball forward down the right and slipped it inside to Aaron Morley. The midfielder opened his body as if to shoot, but instead rolled it centrally to Charles who picked his spot and tucked it first-time past Burton.

Plymouth, who lost their lead at the top of League One to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, rallied, and threatened when Callum Wright broke and dragged his shot wide from 18 yards.

Yet defensively they could not live with Bolton, who nearly put themselves out of sight when Dempsey went in search of his second and his team’s third only to be denied from close range by a last-ditch block.

Bolton were playing through the third-tier title-chasers at will. Soon Dempsey again found himself clean through after Argyle dithered and lost possession in midfield. Again there was Burton so save his side’s blushes and stop Wanderers from running away with the final.

Charles blasted over from a promising position in the 30th minute after Dempsey had weaved his way through and played a neat cutback.

Bolton were in total control at the break.

The game was effectively won three minutes after half-time and Plymouth were architects of their own downfall.

The ball was given away carelessly near the touchline and nobody in green had picked up the lurking Kachunga, leaving the Wanderers striker the simple task of advancing on Burton’s goal and rolling it home for 3-0.

From there, things only got worse for Plymouth but simpler and simpler for Bolton. Their fourth summed up the afternoon for both sides, Jones watching a corner onto his forehead and nodding the ball home unmarked to compound Argyle’s embarrassment.

With 25 minutes still to play it became an exercise in damage limitation for Steven Schumacher’s side. That much at least they managed.

But this had been Bolton’s day. Their supporters have reason to be confident of a return visit for the League One play-off final in May.

