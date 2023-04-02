Premier League managerial exits as Brendan Rodgers becomes the 12th this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premier League managerial exits as Brendan Rodgers becomes the 12th this season

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers is the 12th managerial change this season (John Walton/PA)
Brendan Rodgers is the 12th managerial change this season (John Walton/PA)

Brendan Rodgers has become the 12th managerial departure of this Premier League campaign, extending the record for in-season changes.

Antonio Conte’s exit from Tottenham last week surpassed the previous Premier League record of 10.

Rodgers was sacked by the Foxes on Sunday following their defeat by Crystal Palace the day before.

Here, the PA news agency looks at this season’s departures and how the tally compares to past campaigns.

Timeline of trouble

PA graphic
PA graphic

August

Scott Parker took Bournemouth to promotion last season but did not even see out their first month back in the Premier League after a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool.

September

Graham Potter in Chelsea training
Graham Potter left Brighton to take the newly-created Chelsea vacancy (Adam Davy/PA)

A shock Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb prompted Chelsea to dismiss Thomas Tuchel. Brighton boss Graham Potter was lured to replace him.

October

Wolves moved on from Bruno Lage early in the month, before Steven Gerrard was dismissed by Aston Villa.

November

Southampton’s struggles saw Ralph Hasenhuttl sacked and replaced by Nathan Jones.

January

Everton’s ongoing relegation fears cost Frank Lampard his role at Goodison Park.

February

Nathan Jones
Nathan Jones lasted only three months at Southampton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Leeds ended Jesse Marsch‘s unhappy spell in charge before, a week later, Jones became the second Saints casualty of the season after just three months in charge.

March

Crystal Palace sacked Patrick Vieira after a 12-match winless run before Conte‘s increasingly fractious relationship with Spurs came to an end.

April

Rodgers was dismissed after the Foxes dropped into the bottom three following Saturday’s last-gasp defeat at Crystal Palace, which extended their winless run to six games.

Sacking season

PA graphic
PA graphic

Prior to this season, the record number of departures was 10 – set on three previous occasions in the Premier League era.

The 2013-14 campaign was the first to hit double figures, with Fulham contributing two to that total as first Martin Jol and then Rene Meulensteen were shown the door. West Brom and Tottenham’s in-season appointments, Pepe Mel and Tim Sherwood respectively, lasted only until the end of the season and Spurs then lured Mauricio Pochettino from Southampton, taking the season’s final total to 13.

There were a record 15 in total in 2017-18, with again 10 coming during the season including two each from Southampton (Claude Puel and Mauricio Pellegrino) and West Brom (Tony Pulis and Alan Pardew). West Ham, Everton, Stoke and Swansea each made a second change when the season concluded, while Arsene Wenger resigned from his long reign at Arsenal.

Last season was the other to see 10 managers jettisoned during the campaign, including Xisco Munoz and Claudio Ranieri being flung off the ever-erratic Watford roundabout. An 11th departure came at the end of the season as Manchester United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick, appointed in November to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left Old Trafford.

There have been three separate instances of nine in-season departures, in 1994-95 – when there were still 22 clubs in the Premier League – 2004-05 and 2008-09.

