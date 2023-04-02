On this day in 2009: Sven-Goran Eriksson sacked as Mexico coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2009: Sven-Goran Eriksson sacked as Mexico coach

By Press Association
Sven-Goran Eriksson was sacked by Mexico 14 years ago (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sven-Goran Eriksson was sacked by Mexico after less than a year in charge on April 2, 2009.

Sven-Goran Eriksson was sacked by Mexico after less than a year in charge on April 2, 2009.

Mexico’s 3-1 defeat by Honduras in their 2010 World Cup qualifier the previous day, making it five away games without a win, was the catalyst.

The result left them fourth in the CONCACAF qualifying zone with just three points and it was announced 14 years ago that the former England manager had been dismissed.

Sven-Goran Eriksson
Sven-Goran Eriksson was sacked by Mexico after less than a year (Nick Potts/PA)

The Swede’s decision to call upon Mexican citizens born outside the country was met with fierce criticism, while failure to beat Canada and a 2-0 defeat by big rivals the United States in February left his future in doubt.

Federation president Justino Compean said: “This morning we said we had to take some measures because we could not take risks with qualification for the World Cup, and we could not rely solely on results at the Estadio Azteca.

“This morning we had a meeting with Mr Eriksson and although it is a shame for me and a lot of people, we told Mr Eriksson that his spell with the national team was over.”

Eriksson’s personal manager Athole Still admitted he had not wanted his client to take the job, but Eriksson said of his dismissal: “I want to thank the entire Mexican FA and I also want to wish luck to the team. I’m sure they will qualify for the World Cup.

Sven-Goran Eriksson (centre) returned to management in England with Leicester
Sven-Goran Eriksson (centre) returned to management in England with Leicester

“I’m frustrated by the results. I believed that I was the perfect man to guide Mexico to the World Cup.”

Former Mexico boss Javier Aguirre was named as Eriksson’s successor less than 24 hours later and led the side to the 2010 World Cup but resigned after they failed to reach the quarter-finals.

After a brief spell as director of football at Notts County, Eriksson returned to management with Ivory Coast before heading back to England to take over at Leicester. He subsequently moved to China and his final role was with the Philippines, ending in 2019.

