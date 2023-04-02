5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

By Press Association
Jack Grealish (centre) was instrumental in Manchester City’s win over Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jack Grealish (centre) was instrumental in Manchester City’s win over Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wins for Arsenal and Manchester City meant there was no real change in the title race at the top of the Premier League, but it was a different picture further down the table.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what we learned this weekend.

To the wire?

Manchester City v Arsenal – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola (right) is trying to chase down Mikel Arteta (left) in the Premier League title race (Peter Powell/PA)

Manchester City’s impressive 4-1 win over Liverpool was their seventh in a row in all competitions, a sign that Pep Guardiola’s men are perhaps positioned for another of those irresistable season-ending runs that were key to their title triumphs in 2018-19 and 2021-22. But if City are putting pressure on Arsenal, it is not showing yet – they responded to the lunchtime result by putting four past Leeds to restore their cushion at the top. With Arsenal due at City at the end of the month, this has all the makings of another Premier League title race that could go to the final day.

Liverpool must rebuild

Manchester City v Liverpool – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Liverpool have much to ponder after being overrun by Manchester City in the second half (Mike Egerton/PA)

While City celebrated at the end of a second half which they utterly dominated, Liverpool faced more questions over where they are headed. Jurgen Klopp shrugged off questions about a potential red card for Rodri by saying his side would probably not have beaten 10 men either, and the huge gap that has opened between the two teams in the space of a few months was obvious. Liverpool’s 7-0 rout of Manchester United earlier this month was an exception, a flashback rather than a rebirth, and it is clear huge decisions must be made at Anfield this summer to reshape a squad no longer capable of challenging on multiple fronts.

Floundering Foxes

Brendan Rodgers File Photos
Brendan Rodgers is out as Leicester manager (John Walton/PA)

Sunday saw Brendan Rodgers’ four-year reign at Leicester come to a premature end as the Northern Irishman left the King Power Stadium by mutual consent – the 11th Premier League manager to lose his job this season (not counting Graham Potter leaving Brighton for Chelsea). The decision came after Saturday’s late defeat to Crystal Palace made it six games without a win and put Leicester into the bottom three. Rodgers brought the FA Cup to Leicester and was twice within one win of Champions League qualification, but injuries and the failure to refresh an aging squad has left the club fighting for survival.

Chelsea drought

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea continue to pay the price for their inability to convert chances (John Walton/PA)

Another frustrating day for Chelsea ended with Graham Potter’s side sinking into the bottom half of the table after a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa. It was a familiar, depressing story for Potter, whose side dominated play and had a string of big chances, but for the fourth time this season failed to score and suffered defeat at home. More than £550million has been spent on players since Todd Boehly’s takeover last summer, but among the long list of new faces, there is not what is needed most – a reliable goalscorer.

Fulham paying a price

Bournemouth v Fulham – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Marco Silva was in the dugout on Saturday but a ban could be coming for the Fulham boss (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Marco Silva and Aleksandr Mitrovic this week issued public apologies for their actions in the FA Cup meltdown at Old Trafford before the international break, when three red cards in 40 seconds saw the Cottagers blow a lead to lose to Manchester United. But signs that the full cost of the day have not yet been paid were seen in Saturday’s defeat to Bournemouth, the sort of game Fulham simply must be winning to maintain their European ambitions. Mitrovic does not yet know when he might return with the Football Association pressing for a longer ban than the usual three matches, while Silva is awaiting a personal hearing after which he could also be suspended.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
18
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
17
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next…
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter and Pars boss James McPake. Images: SNS.
4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter…
Paul McGowan is on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.
Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after 'young' Dunfermline squad 'set the bar'
AmyElle will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on Friday night. Image: Jennifer McCord
Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and…
Callum Davidson instructs his St Johnstone players against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson anger over latest red card tempered by St Johnstone's battling qualities in…
Alan Soutar crashed out of the International Darts Open to Peter Wright. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar's International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2…
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented