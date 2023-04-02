A look at sacked Graham Potter’s time at Chelsea and those of his predecessors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A look at sacked Graham Potter’s time at Chelsea and those of his predecessors

By Press Association
Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Graham Potter has become the latest casualty of Chelsea’s managerial merry-go-round.

Former owner Roman Abramovich became synonymous with rapid hiring and firing and, though his successor Todd Boehly has frequently said things would be different after his appointment of Potter, results have forced the American’s hand.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Potter’s time in the hot seat and those of his predecessors who lasted less than a year – including several trophy-winning managers.

Graham Potter

September 2022 to April 2023 (six months, 25 days)

31 games; Won 12, drew 8, lost 11; Goal difference +3

Success with Brighton earned Potter the nod to replace Thomas Tuchel and he was unbeaten in his first nine games. A 4-1 hammering by his former club, though, ended that run emphatically and started a downward spiral. Potter was sacked after a run of only three wins in 11 games in all competitions and following a 2-0 Premier League defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Luiz Felipe Scolari

Luiz Felipe Scolari
Luiz Felipe Scolari enjoyed little success at Stamford Bridge (Rebecca Naden/PA)

July 2008 to February 2009 (seven months, nine days)

36 games; Won 20, drew 11, lost 5; Goal difference +42

The first and still only Brazilian to manage in the Premier League, ‘Big Phil’ lasted barely half a year before leaving with the Blues fourth in the table, seven points behind leaders Manchester United. Interim successor Guus Hiddink led Scolari’s squad to third, an FA Cup win and a Champions League semi-final.

Andre Villas-Boas

Andre Villas-Boas, centre, on the Chelsea bench
Andre Villas-Boas could not live up to the record of fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho (Mike Egerton/PA)

June 2011 to March 2012 (eight months, 12 days)

40 games; Won 19, drew 11, lost 10; GD +26

Defeat to West Brom proved the final straw for Villas-Boas’ ill-fated run as the supposed new Jose Mourinho, with Chelsea outside the Champions League places and 20 points off the top. He has not managed since leaving Marseille under a cloud in 2021, instead focusing on his ambitions as a rally driver.

Roberto Di Matteo

Roberto Di Matteo, left, and John Terry celebrate Chelsea’s Champions League win
Champions League success could not keep Roberto Di Matteo in a job (Owen Humphreys/PA)

March to November 2012 (eight months, 18 days)

42 games; Won 24, drew 9, lost 9; GD +20

A Chelsea favourite as a player, Di Matteo swiftly became a Champions League winner in the dugout, turning around the 3-1 first-leg deficit against Napoli left by predecessor Villas-Boas before seeing off Benfica, Barcelona and then Bayern Munich on penalties in the final in their own Allianz Arena. Remarkably, that was not enough for him to survive the club’s group-stage struggles the following season as he was sacked in November, with the club third in the Premier League.

Avram Grant

Avram Grant, right, with Rafael Benitez
Avram Grant (right) with another short-lived Chelsea manager in Rafael Benitez (David Davies/PA)

September 2007 to May 2008 (eight months, five days)

54 games; Won 36, drew 13, lost 5; GD +61

Grant had a 16-game unbeaten run, an overall unbeaten home record and the April 2008 Premier League manager of the month award to his name as he led the Blues into the following month’s Champions League final. But three days after John Terry’s untimely slip cost them in a penalty shoot-out against Manchester United, Grant was shown the door.

Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri, right, and Chelsea defender David Luiz lift the Europa League trophy
Maurizio Sarri (right) and Chelsea defender David Luiz lifted the Europa League trophy (Bradley Collyer/PA)

July 2018 to June 2019 (11 months, three days)

63 games; Won 39, drew 13, lost 11; GD +54

Sarri led Chelsea to the Europa League title, but was unable to pair it with the League Cup after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted ahead of a penalty shoot-out with Manchester City. Sarri left for Juventus at the end of the season.

Interim managers

Guus Hiddink, left, and Rafael Benitez
Guus Hiddink (left) and Rafael Benitez were successful as interim managers (John Walton/PA)

Guus Hiddink: February to May 2009 (three months, 15 days) and December 2015 to May 2016 (five months, 28 days)

49 games in total; Won 26, drew 16, lost 7; GD +40

Rafael Benitez: November 2012 to May 2013 (six months, seven days)

48 games; Won 28, drew 10, lost 10; GD +51

Di Matteo began in an interim capacity before earning a two-year contract – which was terminated after five months – while Hiddink enjoyed two successful short-term spells and that FA Cup win.

Rafael Benitez was another temporary appointment after Di Matteo’s departure, frequently bristling at the interim tag even as he eventually won over the club’s fans. The ex-Liverpool boss made the best of Di Matteo’s Champions League group stage elimination by winning the Europa League, in addition to two domestic semi-finals and a third-place league finish.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott and Amanda plan to step back after more than 20 years, and have put the pub up for sale. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years
4
2
Volunteers took to Loch Rannoch to help in the search for missing Reece Rodger. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Relatives describe ‘loveable family boy’ as people from across UK join search for Fife…
3
Gary Reekie and wife Llana inside the shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife man fulfils lifelong dream by opening pet shop in Kirkcaldy
4
Police were called to South Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 33, taken to hospital after disturbance outside Dundee bar
5
The Royal Mail sorting office in Ogilvys Close, Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another ‘nail in the coffin of Kirrie’
6
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police launch enquiry after pyro ‘hits family of five’ at St Johnstone match
7
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
8
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
9
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
2
10
Ashley Davidson said staff tackled a fire on Sunday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee pub fear further firebug attacks after fifth incident

More from The Courier

Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street. Image: Google Maps
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn't in contention for…
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
Stevie May was delighted to stay at McDiarmid Park.
Aberdeen loss all-but killed off St Johnstone's top six hopes - but Stevie May…
Dundee City Council Labour group leader Kevin Keenan asked if "clear lines" of accountability are in place after a £100 million tender was approved for a new East End community campus.
'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school…
3
The Fife pothole row broke out at a council meeting.
New SNP transport chief challenged to tackle pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s roads…
2
Freuchie's David and Goliath 1985 Lord's triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
Kirk's lorry at the accident site. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Drunk Fife lorry driver ploughed into stationary cars at traffic lights
Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in 'most…
Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee hat-trick hero Lyall Cameron: There is more to come

Editor's Picks

Most Commented