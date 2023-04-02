I have to raise the bar, says Anthony Joshua after workmanlike points win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I have to raise the bar, says Anthony Joshua after workmanlike points win

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua wants Tyson Fury next (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Joshua believes his future will become clearer after his next fight and accepts the bar needs to be raised.

The 33-year-old halted retirement talk with a unanimous points decision victory over Jermaine Franklin at O2 Arena on Saturday night.

Joshua won by a wide margin on each of the judges scorecards to bounce back from consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, but there was no statement finish in London.

All eyes are now on Joshua’s next move, with the former two-time world heavyweight champion open about his desire to face Tyson Fury, even if he is unsure whether his peak has already been reached.

He said: “After George Foreman lost to (Muhammad) Ali, he took X amount of time out of the ring and came back and became champion. It happened so many times with fighters.

“Look at Wladimir Klitschko, he went on and reigned for how many years? Retired at the age of 41. You never stop learning to be honest.

“In terms of peak? As I said, who knows? Who knows where that peak is because getting the win today leads us on to bigger heights for the next one.

“I will have to raise the bar again and that means I will have to peak again for the next fight. Honestly, who knows where I’m going to be at for the next fight and that is where we will find out.

“By getting through this. The next fight I have, I’ll find out if I am flat, if I just can’t push myself that bit any more or if I still have a level to go.”

Franklin proved to be a durable opponent and wore a number of right punches to the face, but more had been expected of Joshua and his 18st 3lbs frame.

His first win since 2020 prompted debate over whether to target a rematch with Dillian Whyte before then eyeing a huge clash with Fury later in the year.

But Joshua feels he could head into a showdown with the WBC champion in the summer due to his improved conditioning.

“One of the big issues with me personally was stamina,” Joshua said.

“In terms of Tyson Fury, would I need more time? Not necessarily because I have the time now.

“Coming off a 12-round fight, with that training behind me, we managed to build from here up to here. It’s a great place to be. Twelve rounds isn’t a bad thing if you have a big task like Tyson Fury, who is also a 12-round fighter.

“One thing that I am more confident about is my conditioning. I’ll be able to concentrate.

“How did I manage to lose the fight with Usyk? In the ninth, the 10th, the 11th, the 12th. In the last stretch you can lose a fight.

“I don’t want to make that mistake again. One thing I’m confident about, whether it is fact or not because I haven’t watched it back, but deep down inside of me I’m more comfortable that if I have to go the 12 rounds, I can get so much better.”

While Joshua holds renewed belief about his fitness, he does accept there is one area where he is no match for Fury.

“You ain’t going to beat Tyson Fury in a verbal contest,” he laughed.

“I’ll be real, I’ll be real. I respect the man. He’s achieved a lot. I just feel I don’t need to trash talk, verbally trash talk someone to make myself feel better. That is just me personally.

“That’s his background. What does he do every day on the internet? ’70-30, you rabbit!’ That is just what they do.

Anthony Joshua on his way to victory over Jermaine Franklin
“I can’t compete with someone like that. You have got to know what fights to pick and what fights not to pick. Remember before boxing I was really mingling with different circumstances, so I have seen a million Tyson Fury’s I swear.”

Regardless of whether a fight with Fury can be finalised or not, Joshua’s plan is to return to Derrick James’ World Class Boxing Gym in Dallas in two weeks to begin preparation for a summer bout.

He added: “The governor (Eddie Hearn) will let me know when he’s ready.

“I need to get back, plan the next step as soon as possible and get back in the ring.

“The sooner the better if I’m honest. I need to get better, 100 per cent. I’m hungry. When I get back to sparring, I know where I need to get to.”

