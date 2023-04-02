Chelsea close gap on Super League leaders Man Utd with victory over Aston Villa

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea moved back to within one point of Women’s Super League leaders Manchester United with a comfortable 3-0 victory away to Aston Villa.

The Blues carried the momentum from their stunning Champions League win over Lyon in midweek with an impressive display.

Jelena Cankovic opened the scoring to give the visitors a deserved lead before she teed up Guro Reiten to double their advantage before the break.

Sam Kerr notched her 50th WSL goal to claim Chelsea’s third when she cut into the box and rifled the ball into the top corner.

Arsenal came from behind to beat Manchester City and leapfrog their title rivals in to third.

A closely-contested title race took another turn this weekend as Arsenal scored two second-half goals to turn their fortunes around after Khadija Shaw gave the visitors an early lead.

Arsenal made it four wins on the bounce with victory over Manchester City (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Shaw opened the scoring in the fifth minute when she headed home Chloe Kelly’s cross and City could have doubled their advantage but Lauren Hemp fired over from close range before half-time.

Arsenal made City pay for their missed chances just after the hour mark when Frida Maanum finished emphatically and the Gunners turned proceedings around in the 74th minute when Katie McCabe drove into the box from a short corner and picked out the top corner.

Aggie Beever-Jones scored a last-gasp winner to hand Everton a narrow 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

We were all Karen at 90+3' 😆 pic.twitter.com/um3p2AObMv — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) April 2, 2023

The Toffees took the lead four minutes in when a neat combination of passes unlocked the Spurs defence as Nicoline Sorenson found herself one-on-one with Rebecca Spencer before she fired past the goalkeeper.

Eveliina Summanen pulled things level when she received a pass from Beth England before she finished into the bottom-right corner but Everton waited until stoppage-time to net the winner when Beever-Jones curled the ball home from inside the area.

Leicester moved off the foot of the table thanks to Carrie Jones’ last-minute winner at home to Reading.

The Foxes took the lead midway through the first half when Sam Tierney picked out the bottom corner with a composed volley but the Royals equalised on the stroke of half-time through Charlie Wellings.

Leicester were made to wait until deep into stoppage time – as the sides looked to share the spoils – with Jones finishing low into the bottom corner from inside the area to give Leicester their third win of the season.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and West Ham played out a goalless draw at Victoria Road.