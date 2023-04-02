Emma Hayes ‘gutted’ to see ‘top person’ Graham Potter leave Chelsea

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes said she was “gutted” for a “top person” after learning the club had sacked Graham Potter as head coach of the men’s team.

The club announced just after 8pm on Sunday evening that Potter, who took up the Stamford Bridge reins after the club dismissed Thomas Tuchel in September, was leaving his position.

Speaking after her side’s 3-0 Women’s Super League win at Aston Villa, Hayes told Sky Sports: “Obviously I’m upset for Graham and the club too. I know everybody wanted to make it work.

“But if the owners feel they have to go in another direction, then of course as always I support the decisions and wish Graham the best.

"Obviously I'm upset for Graham" Emma Hayes reacts to the news that Graham Potter has been sacked 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xj6kn3UmXy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 2, 2023

“With 10 games left to play in the Premier League, I’m sure the boys will do everything to get us back on track.

“I’m always gutted when managers lose their jobs. He’s a top person. I’m disappointed and haven’t quite digested it yet, having just heard the news.”

Todd said he would be different to Roman 😂😂 I feel for Graham Potter, but it was inevitable. You don’t change Tuchel for Potter. Ridiculous decision to start with. https://t.co/twZpL1D23H — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 2, 2023

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher turned the focus on owner Todd Boehly, comparing his approach with that of predecessor Roman Abramovich.

“Todd said he would be different to Roman,” Carragher posted, alongside laughing emojis.

“I feel for Graham Potter, but it was inevitable. You don’t change Tuchel for Potter. Ridiculous decision to start with.”

Ex-Chelsea winger Pat Nevin told Sky Sports News: “I’m really sad, especially because he’s a decent bloke.

“Football puts massive pressure on not just managers and players but also owners. When the groans start coming up from the crowd and start getting beyond the dugout and start getting a bit higher than that, it’s tough.

“I’m saddened, in many ways, but I have to say I completely and utterly understand why they’ve done it.”

Potter fired! Does this automatically mean Nagelsmann will take over Chelsea? Not sure of that What speaks against it? – in a way same profile as Potter…– can he really handle stars (I think yes…but reputation..) — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) April 2, 2023

Former Premier League player, turned pundit, Jamie O’Hara had it all worked out regarding where Potter, former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and ex-Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann were going to end up after all recently losing their jobs.

“Potter to Leicester, Brendan to Spurs, Nagelsmann to Chelsea defo gonna happen #PremierLeague,” he tweeted.

Jan Aage Fjortoft also pondered Nagelsmann taking over from Potter at Stamford Bridge.

The former Norway striker posted: “Potter fired! Does this automatically mean Nagelsmann will take over Chelsea? Not sure of that. What speaks against it? In a way same profile as Potter… Can he really handle stars (I think yes…but reputation..)”