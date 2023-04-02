I don’t feel my age – Roy Hodgson, 75, not ruling out another job after Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I don’t feel my age – Roy Hodgson, 75, not ruling out another job after Palace

By Press Association
Roy Hodgson refused to rule out future football jobs following his return to the Crystal Palace dugout (Steven Paston/PA)
Roy Hodgson refused to rule out future football jobs following his return to the Crystal Palace dugout (Steven Paston/PA)

Roy Hodgson refuses to rule out taking another job in football when his short contract at Crystal Palace expires at the end of the season.

The 75-year-old’s second spell at Selhurst Park got off to a winning start on Saturday, the Eagles collecting all three points for the first time in 2023 courtesy of a last-gasp 2-1 triumph over Leicester to keep hold of 12th in the Premier League.

The former England manager now has nine matches left to secure the London club’s safety in the top flight and admitted that, while most people of a certain vintage might prefer to take it easy, he is open to whatever offers could come his way.

“I don’t really bother about my age because I don’t really feel my age,” said Hodgson, who first managed boyhood club Palace for a four-year stint from 2017-2021 before announcing he was stepping back.

“But the fact is, it’s a truth that I am getting old, and I would be very surprised if Crystal Palace wanted to go down that route (of appointing Hodgson permanently) and I certainly wouldn’t be pushing them to go down that route.

“But then I wasn’t pushing them when they came to me and asked me to come back now either. I don’t push people. I’m flattered when they come and ask me to do the job, and I’ll try to do it to the best of my ability.

“The one thing I am definitely not going to say is that after, when the summer comes, I am retiring. Because I don’t like the word ‘retiring’ really. I think I prefer ‘I’m stepping back’.

“I’m not actively seeking to keep going, but who knows what the future brings? And if it brings something like this then I always want to be able to say I’ll do it without saying, well, I’ve got to come out of retirement.”

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored in the final seconds of second-half stoppage time to seal Palace's first victory of 2023
Jean-Philippe Mateta scored in the final seconds of second-half stoppage time to seal Palace’s first victory of 2023 (Steven Paston/PA)

This is not the first time the Eagles boss has reversed course on a decision to walk away from football. Less than a year after announcing he was leaving Palace – making way for his now sacked predecessor Patrick Vieira – Hodgson was appointed to see Watford through the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Part of the appeal of Hodgson’s return to Selhurst Park was his familiarity with the club and numerous players still in the squad from his previous spell, including Wilfried Zaha, to whom Hodgson handed the captain’s armband on Saturday.

Zaha led a transformed attack against Leicester, their 31 shots the joint highest by any one team in a Premier League game this term.

Seven of those came from Zaha, who is out of contract in the summer and, in a big blow to Hodgson’s side, was forced off with a groin strain at the end of the first half.

Wilfried Zaha was forced off with a groin strain in the first half against Leicester
Wilfried Zaha was forced off with a groin strain in the first half against Leicester (Steven Paston/PA)

Hodgson is targeting three wins from Palace’s final nine matches – the majority against fellow relegation-battling clubs – to give his side what he believes would be “half a chance” of staying up.

Saturday’s victory could therefore be the beginning of a monumental momentum shift for the club, but Hodgson admitted the warm reception he received pre-match came with a caveat as his men remain vulnerable.

“It worries you,” he added. “Because you think, if I’d have stayed away from this job, I could have just stayed at home and then come here every now and again and they would have still been doing that because I wouldn’t have been losing any matches with the team.

“Of course I’m delighted and very grateful to the crowd for giving me that reception, but if it made my hair stand up at all it was in fright that I was going to let people down, and maybe I wasn’t going to be able to do the job that everyone has asked me to do here.”

