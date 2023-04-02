Shaun Murphy blasts back to beat Kyren Wilson and win Tour Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Shaun Murphy blasts back to beat Kyren Wilson and win Tour Championship

By Press Association
Shaun Murphy beat Kyren Wilson to win the Duelbits Tour Championship final (John Walton/PA)
Shaun Murphy beat Kyren Wilson to win the Duelbits Tour Championship final (John Walton/PA)

Shaun Murphy battled back from four frames down to win the Duelbits Tour Championship final with a 10-7 victory over Kyren Wilson in Hull.

Wilson started the afternoon session in fine form and registered a 108 break to go 1-0 up and another stunning 111 break to put himself 4-0 to the good.

Murphy found his form with three 70-plus breaks on the bounce to bring the deficit to just one, and edged the eighth frame 67-63 to make things all square heading into the evening session.

Both players landed blows as they made it 6-6, including a marvellous 131 break for Murphy.

The Magician’s form was starting to show as he rattled off three straight frames and another ton-plus break.

Wilson replied but Murphy finished things off in style with a break of 95 for his 11th ranking title.

The title made it consecutive tournament victories in the series after he won the Players Championship in February.

Murphy told ITV4: “I can’t believe it, I’m absolutely over the moon.

“My career has been a little bit up and down, should have been better but the last few months I have hit a really strong vain of form and I’m just delighted.

“I think Kyren is an absolute role model professional, does everything right on and off the table and big things are coming, there is no doubt.

“This crowd over the weekend have been absolutely phenomenal and it gives us that extra something, that extra fire.”

Wilson said: “I felt I was quite unlucky not to be 5-3 up, I had Shaun in all sorts of trouble.

“It’s been a very difficult month for me and my family, it’s great to have them with me.

“I’ve literally had no practice at all coming into the event so to achieve what I achieved is a complete bonus to get to the final.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott and Amanda plan to step back after more than 20 years, and have put the pub up for sale. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years
4
2
Volunteers took to Loch Rannoch to help in the search for missing Reece Rodger. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Relatives describe ‘loveable family boy’ as people from across UK join search for Fife…
3
Gary Reekie and wife Llana inside the shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife man fulfils lifelong dream by opening pet shop in Kirkcaldy
4
Police were called to South Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 33, taken to hospital after disturbance outside Dundee bar
5
The Royal Mail sorting office in Ogilvys Close, Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another ‘nail in the coffin of Kirrie’
6
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police launch enquiry after pyro ‘hits family of five’ at St Johnstone match
7
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
8
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
9
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
2
10
Ashley Davidson said staff tackled a fire on Sunday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee pub fear further firebug attacks after fifth incident

More from The Courier

Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street. Image: Google Maps
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn't in contention for…
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
Stevie May was delighted to stay at McDiarmid Park.
Aberdeen loss all-but killed off St Johnstone's top six hopes - but Stevie May…
Dundee City Council Labour group leader Kevin Keenan asked if "clear lines" of accountability are in place after a £100 million tender was approved for a new East End community campus.
'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school…
3
The Fife pothole row broke out at a council meeting.
New SNP transport chief challenged to tackle pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s roads…
2
Freuchie's David and Goliath 1985 Lord's triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
Kirk's lorry at the accident site. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Drunk Fife lorry driver ploughed into stationary cars at traffic lights
Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in 'most…
Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee hat-trick hero Lyall Cameron: There is more to come

Editor's Picks

Most Commented