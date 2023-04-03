Football rumours: Liverpool linked with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Liverpool linked with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

By Press Association
Conor Gallagher has been identified as a target by Liverpool (John Walton, PA)
Conor Gallagher has been identified as a target by Liverpool (John Walton, PA)

What the papers say

Liverpool have shown interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as Jurgen Klopp hopes to take advantage of the sacking of coach Graham Potter and the Chelsea’s Financial Fair Play requirements, the Independent reports. Gallagher, 23, has played 25 games in the Premier League this season scoring one goal and would inject energy into Liverpool’s midfield.

The Leicester Mercury reports sacked Chelsea manager Graham Potter could replace Brendan Rogers at Leicester City. Potter, who was at Chelsea for only seven months, could provide the Foxes with a quick solution as they fight to avoid relegation.

Graham Potter File Photos
Leicester City have shown interest in sacked Chelsea manager Graham Potter (Martin Rickett, PA)

Ex-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and Fulham manager Marco Silva are all being discussed as Potter’s replacement at Chelsea, the Mirror reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jesper Lindstrom: Sky Sports Germany reports both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the 23-year-old Danish midfielder, who is currently playing at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea will have a battle on their hands to keep defender Reece James as Real Madrid circle (John Walton, PA)

Reece James: The Chelsea defender is reportedly being targeted by Real Madrid who could be willing to pay up to £90m for the 23-year-old England defender, according to Football Insider.

