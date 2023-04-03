Diogo Dalot wants a winning end to the season from Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diogo Dalot wants a winning end to the season from Manchester United

By Press Association
Defender Diogo Dalot has challenged Manchester United to win all their remaining games to complete a successful season (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Defender Diogo Dalot has challenged Manchester United to win all their remaining games to complete a successful season (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Diogo Dalot has challenged Manchester United to win all of their remaining games to bring a season of rebuilding to a successful conclusion.

Erik ten Hag’s men were beaten for just the second time in 17 outings in all competitions when they were outplayed by Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday and ultimately went down 2-0, slipping below the Magpies into fourth place as a result.

They return to Premier League action on Wednesday, when Brentford head for Old Trafford, the second of nine fixtures in April including a two-legged Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla, and defender Dalot is confident they will bounce back from their reverse on Tyneside.

The 24-year-old told MUTV: “We have to focus on ourselves. We know it’s all about us.

“If we control games, if we play like we have the ability to play, I think we can win every game. This is our aim.

“I think this is the consistency that we have to show on the pitch every single game and on Wednesday, we have to show a reaction.”

Shorn of the service of the suspended Casemiro at Newcastle, United were a shadow of the side which defeated Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley in February’s Carabao Cup final.

Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof (left), Facundo Pellistri and Bruno Fernandes look dejected after the final whistle at St James’ Park
Manchester United's Victor Lindelof (left), Facundo Pellistri and Bruno Fernandes look dejected after the final whistle at St James' Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

David De Gea had already denied Alexander Isak and Joe Willock with a fine double save and seen Sean Longstaff and Willock go close to the opening goal when the former Arsenal midfielder headed the home side in front with 65 minutes gone.

Had he not turned substitute Joelinton’s header onto the crossbar, Eddie Howe’s men would have been home and dry long before Callum Wilson converted Kieran Trippier’s 88th-minute free-kick to seal a deserved victory.

Dalot admitted ultimately Newcastle had wanted victory more.

He said: “Disappointment is the word. We wanted to come here and do what we planned. We tried, we tried to find spaces.

“We knew that they wanted to press high. Even after that we tried to play, we tried to find spaces. We could have been a little bit more patient, especially in the last third. In the final third we could have been a little bit more patient with the ball and find better spaces, and try to create more chances.

“That was it overall. We have to show desire. We have to beat them in desire, we have to beat them in every challenge that we have, every duel. And I think they wanted it a little bit more than us today, and that cannot happen.”

The visitors had gone into the game with their 7-0 humiliation at Liverpool the only blemish on their record since January, and Dalot admitted only a return to that level of consistency would help them achieve their aims.

He said: “If you want to fight for more, if you want to be there competing for the Premier League, we have to be more consistent.”

