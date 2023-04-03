What went wrong for Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge and what next for Chelsea?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What went wrong for Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge and what next for Chelsea?

By Press Association
Graham Potter was sacked as Chelsea boss after a loss to Aston Villa on Saturday (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Graham Potter was sacked as Chelsea boss after a loss to Aston Villa on Saturday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Chelsea are seeking another head coach having sacked Graham Potter after just 31 games in charge.

The Blues acted to remove Potter after losing to Aston Villa and slipping into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The former Brighton boss had only taken the reins in September but it was ultimately decided he was no longer the man to drive the club forward after a near £600million spend on new recruits.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the current situation and what comes next for Chelsea following their latest managerial sacking.

Where did it go wrong for Potter?

Owner Todd Boehly opted to sack Potter after just 31 games in charge
Owner Todd Boehly opted to sack Potter after just 31 games in charge (John Walton/PA)

Having impressed at Brighton in recent years, the well-respected, up-and-coming Potter landed a big job when he headed to Stamford Bridge in September.

So keen was new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to get his man that he paid £21.5million to get him out of his contract on the south coast. Potter, though, found a club that was in flux, Boehly spending heavily to land some of Europe’s biggest names and begin his own dynasty in west London.

A total of £566million was spent and a January splurge on World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a British-record fee and sought-after Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Such a turnover in players for such big fees was never going to help Potter hit the ground running and he never truly got to grips with the task at hand, despite guiding Chelsea to a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Who is in charge now?

Bruno Saltor has stepped in to take charge until Boehly makes a new appointment.
Bruno Saltor has stepped in to take charge until Boehly makes a new appointment (John Walton/PA)

Bruno Saltor, who coached at Brighton under Potter and followed him to Chelsea, will take over on a temporary basis. The 42-year-old has no prior managerial experience but will at least have worked with the squad in recent weeks.

Saltor will want to make a splash in his first top job, regardless of how long he gets to show what he can do. Installing the Spaniard will at least add some much-needed level of stability to the club for what could be a rocky few weeks as Boehly and his team decide who the next permanent incumbent will be, with Chelsea looking to make Champions League progress and climb back up the Premier League table.

Who could be next in the hotseat?

Julian Nagelsmann is in the running for the Chelsea job after he was sacked by Bayern Munich.
Julian Nagelsmann is in the running for the Chelsea job after he was sacked by Bayern Munich (Martin Meissner/AP)

While dropping to 11th and sitting 12 points off the top four – the same gap to the bottom three – will not have helped Potter’s cause, timing can sometimes be everything in football.

Potter’s predecessor Thomas Tuchel had been installed as Bayern Munich head coach a little over a week before as Julian Nagelsmann was sacked. Nagelsmann will be the early front-runner to make the move to Chelsea, with fellow out-of-work coaches Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane also likely to be heavily linked.

Boehly may feel he has had his fingers burnt by attempting to appoint a head coach with potential but also a lack of experience at a top club and landing a big name could also assuage any player unrest at the situation.

Whoever it is, what will they need to do differently?

Enzo Fernandez was among an influx of new signings to Chelsea.
Enzo Fernandez was among an influx of new signings to Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

The upheaval in the first-team ranks did not help Potter settle into the role and his team selection and tactics were never really established. Boehly, and Chelsea as a whole, will want more stability despite a steady stream of trophies continuing to roll in among the high turnover of managers.

Whoever is tasked with replacing the 47-year-old will need to have a clear approach to how they want to play and which of the new acquisitions are suited – meaning there could be some awkward conversations early on. Dealing with such issues is another reason Boehly may be tempted to look at a well-established top-level coach.

…and what next for Potter?

Chelsea Press Conference – Stamford Bridge – Monday March 6th
Potter recently revealed his family had been sent threats. (Steven Paston/PA)

After building up a fine reputation at Brighton, Potter will be keen to get back on the horse and show his Chelsea stint was a rare blip. Tottenham and Leicester are currently in the market for a new boss and either role would allow Potter to get straight back to work in the Premier League – if that is what he feels he needs.

Formerly manager of Swedish side Ostersunds and Swansea, Potter revealed he and his family had received death threats after his poor start at Chelsea and he may yet opt for some time out of the spotlight. Whenever he does return, the chances are his record before moving to Stamford Bridge will hold him in good stead with any potential employers and he will be keen to show what he can do.

