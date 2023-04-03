Coaching has rekindled my love for football – Jack Wilshere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Coaching has rekindled my love for football – Jack Wilshere

By Press Association
Jack Wilshere is coaching at Arsenal having made his name at the club as a player (Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC)
Jack Wilshere is coaching at Arsenal having made his name at the club as a player (Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC)

Jack Wilshere has rekindled his love affair with football after going from the Arsenal “bomb squad” to the brink of managing in a Youth Cup final less than a year into his coaching career.

The 31-year-old is still getting to grips with the admin required in his role but on the training pitch and on matchdays, he has already been bitten by the managerial bug.

Arsenal’s Under-18s face Manchester City in the Youth Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night – a competition Wilshere won himself in 2009 as he rose through the ranks in north London.

His career never reached the heights it seemed destined for as Arsene Wenger made him, at the time, the youngest Premier League debutant in Arsenal’s history.

 

Injuries were largely the cause, forcing Wilshere out of the game at the age of 30, a final stint with Danish side AGF marking the end of his playing days.

“I love it, honestly,” he said of his first year in coaching.

“It’s given me back the real deep love for football and I didn’t know I’d lost it to be honest. I came back here last year and I was coaching a bit, training a bit.

“Then I had a decision to make. Do I want to go to Denmark? I loved it, I loved the country, the people, but I didn’t love it as much.

“When I came back here, and it might be because it’s Arsenal, I feel like people here genuinely care about me, which is nice.

“I love it. On the grass, trying to beat teams, trying to work out a way to play against teams, trying to develop an individual.

“Obviously, it was a different world I was entering. The corporate world, all the emails – but now I’m in a place where I’ve worked that out, I’ve structured my day better. The coaching stuff I absolutely love.”

The journey into coaching began when his then-captain – and now manager of the Arsenal Academy – Per Mertesacker convinced Wilshere to join him on a course to do his UEFA B-licence at a time when first-team opportunities were at a minimum.

Wilshere was talked into starting his coaching badges by former Arsenal team-mate Per Mertesacker.
Wilshere was talked into starting his coaching badges by former Arsenal team-mate Per Mertesacker (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I only did it because Per had been offered the academy manager job but he needed his B and then A (licence) to get it,” he said.

“I was in the bomb squad, I called it, I had come back from (a loan to) Bournemouth, broke my leg, been told I could leave and had a year left on my contract.”

It was during the days of training with Arsenal without a club that the prospect of a coaching career finally took hold: “It was when I started doing my A Licence and came back here that inspired me,” he revealed.

“The want has changed. I didn’t want to do it before, now I want to do it and want to get better. Things change day to day, especially at this level.”

The structure in place at Arsenal means Wilshere aims to model his team’s playing style on that of the first-team, which Mikel Arteta had led to an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Wilshere played alongside current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Wilshere played alongside current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

It makes sense, according to Wilshere, to have that synergy in place to give the youngsters the best chance of emulating the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in breaking into Arteta’s side.

“I love the way that he sees football,” he said of former team-mate Arteta.

“I love the way that the team plays. We’ve had a real go at trying to be as aligned to the first-team as we can which has helped me as well because I’m learning different things about the game.

Being a young coach with three children has also given Wilshere a good handle on what the current players need when things are not going well – even having some ideas similar to Arteta’s left-field team-talks made public in the “All or Nothing” Amazon documentary, as well as not being fearful to dole out the hairdryer treatment.

“I have done some quirky things which I won’t tell you,” he said with a smile.

Wilshere spent a short stint back at Bournemouth towards the end of his career.
Wilshere spent a short stint back at Bournemouth towards the end of his career (Tim Goode/PA)

“I think when I was coming through there wasn’t really that side of coaching going on – Arsene never brought a lightbulb through or played music before a game – but part of me feels it’s genius.

“With this generation, with Instagram, they’re looking at motivational videos and things to get them motivated all the time. I think it works. Mikel has done a great job at dipping different things and building around that.

“I don’t think the day of the hairdryer has gone – some players actually respond better to that. Some players want to be told.

“Some players you can be brutally honest with. Some players you need to dress it up a little bit more.

“If you can make the player feel like the programme – what we’re doing – is really going to help him. Then you get buy-in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street. Image: Google Maps
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
2
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
3
Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum’s death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
4
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment
5
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Two people hospitalised and hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
7
Freuchie’s David and Goliath 1985 Lord’s triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
8
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
9
Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most…
10
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for…

More from The Courier

Police were called to Commerce Street, Arbroath. Image: Google/Shutterstock
Hunt for man and woman with Glasgwegian accents after Arbroath pub attack
Edinburgh High Court.
Fife hotel worker who brutalised women faces indeterminate jail sentence
The used needle was found under a slide at Finlathen Park. Image: Supplied
Dad-of-two 'disgusted' after finding blood-spattered needle at Dundee playpark
CR0041911 - Cheryl Peebles Story - Scottish Ballet is working with pupils at Perth Academy on a programme celebrating diversity - Picture shows, left to right, Lucy May Wilson (Scottish Ballet), pupils Miky Fink and Eoin Robertson, with Miki Lee Dale (Scottish Ballet), and pupils Sophia Marschall and Miah Lackie, alongside Taylor Han (Scottish Ballet) - Perth Academy, Murray Place, Perth - Thursday 30th March 2023 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How Perth Academy is using dance to tackle transphobia, racism and bigotry with Scottish…
Xplore Dundee open-top tour by harbour
Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn't need to die and should never have been in…
Bishop James Kennedy (Theo Verden) and Kate Kennedy (Will Press) make their way past St Andrews Castle. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as history is made at St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession
From left: Dundee goal-getter Tommy Coyne, Saturday's hat-trick hero Lyall Cameron and all-time top scorer Alan Gilzean all played their parts in big wins.
Dundee's biggest wins: Where does 7-0 hammering of Hamilton sit in the club record…
Taylor made the threat at Lansdowne Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee thug threatened to set fire to city multi with petrol
council construction workers in Dundee are to strike
'Significant disruption' expected amid Dundee Council construction strike - how you'll be affected

Editor's Picks

Most Commented