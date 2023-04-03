Key factors in Premier League title race as Arsenal and Man City vie for crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key factors in Premier League title race as Arsenal and Man City vie for crown

By Press Association
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola are going head-to-head in the title race (Peter Powell/NMC Pool)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola are going head-to-head in the title race (Peter Powell/NMC Pool)

The two-way Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City continues in April after both sides landed 4-1 home victories at the weekend, breezing past Leeds and Liverpool respectively.

Those results kept the Gunners’ eight-point lead intact, with City still holding a game in hand.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how and where the matter might be settled.

All eyes on April 26

There is plenty up for grabs at the Etihad Stadium later this month.
There is plenty up for grabs at the Etihad Stadium later this month (Nick Potts/PA)

The rivals are due to go head to head at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the month, a fixture which appears to be loaded with importance even though both clubs have several Premier League matches before then.

A home win would do wonders for the City cause, mathematically and psychologically, while Arsenal must weigh up a tricky risk-reward equation. A draw could play in their favour but victory behind enemy lines is likely to change them from pace-setters to runaway favourites.

City fighting on three fronts

The Champions League is as much of a focus for City as the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Champions League is as much of a focus for City as the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)

For an Arsenal side who last lifted the Premier League title in 2004 and have no cup distractions, there is one aim and one aim alone between now and the end of the campaign.

The same cannot be said of a City side who have performed well enough this term to keep a potential treble on the cards. The Champions League remains a huge goal for a club whose aspirations of conquering Europe have yet to materialise and a two-legged quarter-final against Bayern Munich could take plenty out of their tank. Win it and even stiffer challenges could await.

With an FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United to factor in too, managing the players’ workloads and recovery could become a major challenge for the reigning Premier League champions.

Squad depth

William Saliba's injury has weakened Arsenal's defensive options.
William Saliba’s injury has weakened Arsenal’s defensive options (Nick Potts/PA)

City boast a wealth of talent across the board, with too many star names to cram into a single XI. Against Liverpool they made light work of their previous top rivals despite top-scorer Erling Haaland missing out through injury alongside Phil Foden, while the likes of Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte and Kalvin Phillips had to make do with bench duty. It is a squad ready-made to deal with bumps and bruises in the closing weeks.

Arsenal have also proved robust, impressively covering for the lengthy absence of Gabriel Jesus during his winter injury lay-off. But their talent pool is slimmer and while they have managed to cope with the recent loss of William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu, would they be able to bounce back if Bukayo Saka or Martin Odegaard was struck down?

The men at the top

Manchester City v Arsenal – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Etihad Stadium
Mikel Arteta (left) and Pep Guardiola (right) are at different ends of the experience spectrum (Mike Egerton/PA)

Few managers know the ropes better than Pep Guardiola when it comes to league titles. He has 10 of them as a head coach, three apiece with Barcelona and Bayern Munich and four in England. When the heat is on, he has no shortage of experience to call on.

Mikel Arteta’s CV is less glittering, with an SPL title success at Rangers during his playing days his only league triumph, but that has not stopped him leading from the front in the current campaign. He learned all about a winning mentality as Guardiola’s assistant and, given he is 11 years younger, there is nothing to say he cannot fill out his own trophy cabinet – starting now.

Remaining fixtures

Eddie Howe's Newcastle could prove a tricky opponent for Arsenal.
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle could prove a tricky opponent for Arsenal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

As well as each other, Arsenal and City both face another member of the top six – Brighton. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have heavily overperformed on expectations this season and could yet have a say on the race for silverware.

Managerless Chelsea also have games against the top two, with a richly-assembled team surely eager to improve on their current 11th-placed standing following Graham Potter’s sacking.

City will certainly fancy putting together a strong haul as they prepare to meet each of the division’s bottom four clubs but will be wary of the survival instinct that may kick in among those threatened with relegation.

For Arsenal an unpredictable Liverpool are up next while an away trip to Champions League chasers Newcastle on May 7 will be circled in the diary as one to watch.

