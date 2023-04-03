Jurgen Klopp admits he is still Liverpool manager ‘because of the past’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jurgen Klopp admits he is still Liverpool manager ‘because of the past’

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his past success is why he is still in his job (Mike Egerton/PA Images).
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his past success is why he is still in his job (Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he might find himself on the growing list of Premier League managerial casualties this season were it not for his past achievements at Anfield.

Sunday’s exits of Brendan Rodgers from Leicester and Graham Potter from Chelsea made it a record 12 managerial departures in the Premier League this season – not counting Potter’s decision to leave Brighton for Stamford Bridge – with managers under pressure like never before.

It is only a year since Liverpool came within a couple of games of an unprecedented quadruple, losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid and finishing a point behind Manchester City in the title race, but even so discontent was growing among fans after Saturday’s 4-1 loss to City.

“I think the elephant in the room is why I am still sitting here in this crazy world,” said Klopp, who has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Anfield.

“I’m aware of the fact I’m sitting here because of the past and not because of what we did this season.

“If this was my first season it would be slightly different. Yes, we have smart owners who know about the situation. Better ask them why that’s the case.”

Saturday’s defeat at City was not only humbling for the manner in which Klopp’s side capitulated in the second half, but it also left them eight points off the top four.

When asked why clubs were being so quick to make changes, Klopp put it down to underachievement on the pitch and admitted Liverpool are in that category this term.

Liverpool v Chelsea – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) says there is no need for him to fear for his job despite the departure of Graham Potter (left) from Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA Images).

“It’s 12 (managers) this season which is an awful number,” he said. “It is how it is.

“I think there are always years when it happens more than others. Some clubs are underachieving this year and obviously we do.

“Especially when you are in a relegation battle then clubs know how much it means from a financial point of view but you could say similar about getting into the Champions League and not. There are expectations and rightly so, and if you don’t reach them you have to accept the decisions.”

Asked if he feared for his position, Klopp added: “No, but I don’t think Graham was afraid. There’s no need to be afraid. I’m here to deliver. I’m not here as a talisman or for murals on house walls. I’m here to deliver, I know that 100 per cent. There is nothing else in my mind.

“I also know I’m here because of what happened in the last few years. I don’t like the fact I pretty much have to rely on that, but is it right? We will see in the future. I’m fully in, there’s no doubt about it but we have to sort it out. We cannot just continue playing like we do from time to time.”

Manchester City v Liverpool – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Jurgen Klopp wants a reaction from his  Liverpooll players, pictured during the 4-1 defeat against Manchester City, when they tackle Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Klopp will now take his side to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, not knowing what to expect from managerless Chelsea tactically but aware there is likely to be a reaction mentally from their players.

But asked if he needed a reaction from his own side given how disappointing they were at the Etihad, Klopp said: “As badly as it’s possible.”

“We need it definitely,” he added. “It was a super strange game. An OK first half and an awful second half. We said it was unacceptable but it happened anyway and now we have to make sure we are ready.

“You cannot really work on the pitch in training. Games like this have a double impact, you might lose even more confidence, but the desire to show a reaction is there as well. The boys are still good people and we want to show a reaction. But the short turnaround is a problem.”

