Rangers keeper Allan McGregor to leave retirement decision until summer

By Press Association
Allan McGregor with John Greig ahead of his 500th appearance (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor will decide at the end of the season whether to play on into next term.

The 41-year-old made his 500th appearance for the club in Saturday’s cinch Premiership win over Dundee United, but his contract expires in the summer and, with Ibrox boss Michael Beale being linked with other keepers, it is unclear whether the veteran will opt to continue.

McGregor was in a similar position a year ago when it was widely speculated that he might be ready to call time on his career, but he agreed a new one-year deal in the summer and remains the club’s number one.

“I need to focus on the games, let the season finish and make my decision then,” he told Sky Sports when asked about his future plans. “That’s exactly what I did last year. I’ll concentrate until the end of the season and see what happens then.”

McGregor insists he will only play on if he still feels he can be a key player for Rangers next term.

“I consider if I think my body can handle it, I consider if I’ll be good enough to perform at the highest level for me,” he said when asked about the factors that will decide whether he plays on.

“Everybody says play as long as you want and I get that. But do I want to be sitting on the bench? To be fair I was at the start of this season, but I would like to feel that I can contribute something and that will be a major factor.”

McGregor admits he was humbled to make his 500th appearance for the club over two spells.

“It’s a massive honour, personally,” he said. “I’m not one for personal achievements but this means a lot to me.

“I came here as a boy and getting one appearance, never mind 500, is a massive thing for me.

“I was actually looking at it (the list) not long ago and it’s a small list for the club being here over 150 years, so it does humble me a little bit.”

McGregor has been rewarded for his service with a testimonial match against Newcastle on July 18.

“It’s fantastic, I’m glad the club have done that for me,” he said. “It will be a great occasion because their fans are top class as well. It might be the first game of our pre-season so it will be a good night.”

