Azeem Rafiq open to meeting with Michael Vaughan in wake of racism case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Azeem Rafiq open to meeting with Michael Vaughan in wake of racism case

By Press Association
Azeem Rafiq is open to the idea of meeting with former Yorkshire team-mate Michael Vaughan (James Manning/PA)
Azeem Rafiq is open to the idea of meeting with former Yorkshire team-mate Michael Vaughan (James Manning/PA)

Azeem Rafiq is open to the idea of meeting with former Yorkshire team-mate Michael Vaughan and believes there could be a role for the ex-England captain in reshaping the sport in the wake of the high-profile racism case.

Vaughan was cleared on Friday by a Cricket Discipline Commission panel of using racist language towards Rafiq and three other Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity before a match in 2009.

The panel found charges against five other individuals formerly connected to the club proven.

Vaughan met Rafiq 18 months ago in what the 48-year-old described as “positive and constructive discussions” before charges were brought by the England and Wales Cricket Board, and Rafiq says he is willing to speak to Vaughan again.

“The one thing I’ve always tried to do is try and get in a room and have conversations, because my view has always been that we’re only going to get things better if humans start to have conversations with each other and get each other’s perspective,” he 32-year-old told the PA news agency.

“And from that point of view I would always be open to that.”

Asked if a meeting with Vaughan was something he would welcome in the future, Rafiq replied: “Yeah, absolutely. Ultimately it can’t be about me, it can’t be about Michael. This has got to be about the game, and the game’s failings up to this point.

Michael Vaughan was cleared of using racist language by a CDC panel
Michael Vaughan was cleared of using racist language by a CDC panel (James Manning/PA)

“I feel that the game has an opportunity through the CDC findings but also through the ICEC report (the Independent Commission on Equity in Cricket findings which are expected to be published this week).

“The game’s got a very simple choice. It’s either going to confront its failings and really make a commitment and drive forwards together, or it’s going to live in the level of denial that it has continued to for a long period of time and we’re going to end up with another Azeem Rafiq in 20 years’ time, or probably not even that long.”

Vaughan said the dismissal of the charge against him took “nothing away from Azeem’s own lived experiences”. Charges against the seven other defendants in the CDC case were either admitted or found proven.

Vaughan’s statement said he remained keen “to help bring about positive change in any way” and Rafiq said there could be a part to play for Vaughan.

“I’m not in any position to be making those decisions. (But) If there’s a willingness – absolutely, I think so,” Rafiq added.

Rafiq says the abuse he has faced on social media has ramped up significantly since Friday.

“The level of abuse since Friday has felt like the two and a half years of it all put together in three days,” he said.

“I’ve repeatedly been called the P-word, I’ve had a few tweets where I’ve been called ‘Rafa the Kaffir’. I actually reported one to Twitter and I got an email this morning saying that it doesn’t violate the rules,” he said.

“We’re having the same conversations again and again and you know, it’s just really sad.”

The treatment Rafiq has faced might make other whistleblowers think twice about coming forward, but he insists it is vital that people speak out.

“It’s been tough. The inside of me is broken to the absolute core. The level of trust that’s been broken inside me – I don’t know whether that will ever heal,” he said.

“The next bit of what I do is going to decide in my view whether people will come forward and that’s why I’m very determined to make sure that what happens to me moving forward is positive.

“In terms of the abuse and the attacks, quite clearly it’s been a message to everyone else, ‘don’t come forward’.

“But my message to everyone else will be: ‘Stand up for what you believe in. Don’t be a bystander. Stand up for what you believe in, and you’ll have way more support than I did’.”

Rafiq still sees a future for himself within the sport despite the personal pain of the last three years since he first spoke out.

“I’ve been portrayed as 150 things, and you know, I am determined to go out there and make sure that I stick to my morals and values and what I believe in, but also I want to have some fun – I want to do some fun stuff,” he said.

“I would love to get into cricket, whether that is in a broadcasting capacity, media stuff or, you know, around administration and leadership.

“I don’t know where or when that happens at this stage. But ultimately cricket is something I absolutely love and adore. Nothing will mean more to me than to be able to play a big part in what’s arguably been one of the toughest times for the game, to use that and help drive the game forward relentlessly, so everyone can come to cricket and feel respected and valued.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street. Image: Google Maps
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
2
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
3
Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum’s death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
4
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment
5
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Two people hospitalised and hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
7
Freuchie’s David and Goliath 1985 Lord’s triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
8
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
9
Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most…
10
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for…

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: Shutterstock.
Red-card collectors St Johnstone do not have discipline problem, insists Callum Davidson, but they…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Police appeal to trace man, 25, missing from Dundee. Picture shows; Missing Dundee man . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Police appeal as concerns grow for missing Dundee man
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Police appeal after motorbike stolen from Broughty Ferry Road. Picture shows; Broughty Ferry Road . Dundee . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Police appeal after motorbike stolen on busy Dundee road
Perth ScotRail trains
Perth's railway and bus stations may finally be integrated
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
Golden celebration for the members of Pitteuchar Ladies Club Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
50 years of unbroken friendship for Pitteuchar's young mums
Azeem Rafiq is open to the idea of meeting with former Yorkshire team-mate Michael Vaughan (James Manning/PA)
Monday court round-up — Robber's phone and decorator banned
Dundee University life sciences building
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Now I know why Dundee University is a life sciences world leader
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus 'Balesy' springs into action for Easter at local farms
Luke McCowan celebrates his goal as Dundee go 3-0 up. Image: Craig Brown/SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's perfect weekend piling pressure on leaders Queen's Park - Dark Blues…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented