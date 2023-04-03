Reece Topley sustains dislocated shoulder on IPL duty

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

England seamer Reece Topley suffered a dislocated shoulder during his maiden appearance for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Topley has had a desperate time with injuries over the course of his career, suffering several serious back problems and missing last year’s T20 World Cup triumph after tripping on a boundary sponge and damaging ankle ligaments.

A further setback in Bangladesh last month delayed his England comeback but he made a strong start to his time with RCB when he bowled Australia all-rounder Cameron Green with his ninth delivery.

Early celebrations in the @RCBTweets camp 🥳@mdsirajofficial and Reece Topley get the early wickets of Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green Follow the match 📷 https://t.co/ws391sFJwG #TATAIPL | #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/usL3bxT3XH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2023

That was as good as it got for the left-armer, who hit the turf while fielding and required treatment before being helped from the pitch.

Speaking after the match on RCB’s YouTube channel, head coach Mike Hesson said: “Unfortunately his knee dug into the ground and he landed on his shoulder and dislocated it.

“It was lucky enough that the doctors were able to pop it back in. He is off to have a scan at the moment. We hope that the initial reports come back nicely and Reece can join us. If not, then we will have to see what happens, but hopefully he is alright.”

The 29-year-old was pictured travelling to Kolkata with the rest of the squad on Monday, with his arm in a sling.