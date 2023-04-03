Lionesses dressed for success with new kits – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association April 3 2023, 5.58pm Share Lionesses dressed for success with new kits – Monday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4275340/lionesses-dressed-for-success-with-new-kits-mondays-sporting-social/ Copy Link England’s Leah Williamson (third left) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game with team-mates during the Arnold Clark Cup match at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Picture date: Wednesday February 22, 2023. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 3. Football Leah Williamson showed off England’s new kits. 🎞 🎥 ROLL FILM! pic.twitter.com/5P4T4IA1ow— Lionesses (@Lionesses) April 3, 2023 Lauren James appeared happy with the away kit. Iconic colour, iconic art.The new England Women's Nike Away kit. Available 5 June. 💙 pic.twitter.com/eOaJRWgw4g— Lionesses (@Lionesses) April 3, 2023 Kammy bemoaned his famous error. Ok so you make one mistake 13 years ago & no one will let you forget it 🤷🏽♂️ 😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/1m6OK9yHEx— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) April 3, 2023 Mateusz Klich tried a new sport. Beautiful day for some Nats baseball! ⚾️Thank you for having us, @Nationals! 🙌#VamosUnited || #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/oPjLnc7cVG— D.C. United (@dcunited) April 2, 2023 Bruno Guimaraes was still on a high after Newcastle’s win over Manchester United. Good morning 🖤🤍3️⃣9️⃣☀️ pic.twitter.com/E3OooaCxtF— Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) April 3, 2023 Arsenal had a birthday boy in their ranks as Gabriel Jesus turned 26. Happy birthday, Gabby 🥳🎉 @gabrieljesus9 pic.twitter.com/jfKVMdoGN1— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 3, 2023 Leicester helped Wout Faes celebrate his big day. Happy birthday, Wout! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/W4MF35SUB5— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 3, 2023 In Turin, it was Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot blowing out the candles. He turns 28 today 🐎 Happy birthday, Adrien 🎂pic.twitter.com/Q9GdO9hfGV— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) April 3, 2023 Real Madrid were back at it after hammering Valladolid 6-0 on Sunday. 🎯🎯🎯🎯#RMCity pic.twitter.com/BjK0n71B7o— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 3, 2023 Barcelona are up next for Real and the Catalans were getting in the mood. G⚽️AL OF THE DAY#ElClásico is coming 😏 pic.twitter.com/OBQqrZIhaB— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 3, 2023 Snooker Shaun Murphy needed help! Any help, @Ryanair? 😅#DuelbitsSeries pic.twitter.com/jGAodj8ke5— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 2, 2023 Formula One Not a bad signing! On this day in 1998, McLaren announced the signing of a 13-year-old young Brit. 🇬🇧 His name was @LewisHamilton. The rest? That's history. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/msUqEKjnUt— McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 3, 2023 Golf – The Masters Fun and games at Augusta before the serious business starts on Thursday. The tradition of skipping at No. 16 continues. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gIKdMPWwF9— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 3, 2023 What about this from Sepp Straka at the 12th? Just ace. The loudest roar of the week thus far. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ofwXwbQr7x— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 3, 2023 Rory McIlroy will be hoping for more like this when the action gets under way. Practice, nearly perfected for Rory McIlroy. #themasters pic.twitter.com/buGWoH1YiQ— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 3, 2023 Adrian Meronk is set to enjoy his first Masters appearance. First trip up Magnolia Lane 😍🎥: @AdrianMeronk on Instagram#TheMasters pic.twitter.com/yp43Qj8DQh— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) April 3, 2023 