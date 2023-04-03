Lionesses dressed for success with new kits – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 3.

Football

Leah Williamson showed off England’s new kits.

Lauren James appeared happy with the away kit.

Iconic colour, iconic art. The new England Women's Nike Away kit. Available 5 June. 💙 pic.twitter.com/eOaJRWgw4g — Lionesses (@Lionesses) April 3, 2023

Kammy bemoaned his famous error.

Ok so you make one mistake 13 years ago & no one will let you forget it 🤷🏽‍♂️ 😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/1m6OK9yHEx — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) April 3, 2023

Mateusz Klich tried a new sport.

Bruno Guimaraes was still on a high after Newcastle’s win over Manchester United.

Arsenal had a birthday boy in their ranks as Gabriel Jesus turned 26.

Leicester helped Wout Faes celebrate his big day.

In Turin, it was Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot blowing out the candles.

He turns 28 today 🐎 Happy birthday, Adrien 🎂pic.twitter.com/Q9GdO9hfGV — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) April 3, 2023

Real Madrid were back at it after hammering Valladolid 6-0 on Sunday.

Barcelona are up next for Real and the Catalans were getting in the mood.

Snooker

Shaun Murphy needed help!

Formula One

Not a bad signing!

On this day in 1998, McLaren announced the signing of a 13-year-old young Brit. 🇬🇧 His name was @LewisHamilton. The rest? That's history. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/msUqEKjnUt — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 3, 2023

Golf – The Masters

Fun and games at Augusta before the serious business starts on Thursday.

The tradition of skipping at No. 16 continues. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gIKdMPWwF9 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 3, 2023

What about this from Sepp Straka at the 12th? Just ace.

The loudest roar of the week thus far. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ofwXwbQr7x — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 3, 2023

Rory McIlroy will be hoping for more like this when the action gets under way.

Adrian Meronk is set to enjoy his first Masters appearance.