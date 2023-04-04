Thomas Frank confident Brentford can trouble Manchester United again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thomas Frank confident Brentford can trouble Manchester United again

By Press Association
Thomas Frank takes his Brentford side to Manchester United on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank takes his Brentford side to Manchester United on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)

Thomas Frank says Brentford believe they can cause Manchester United further problems at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Bees manager saw his men thump Erik ten Hag’s United 4-0 at home last August.

And while emphasising how tough an assignment he views the return fixture, Frank has also stressed Brentford’s confidence that “we can do something”.

The Dane told a press conference: “I know it will be unbelievably difficult (on Wednesday).

“They will come flying out and fighting for every single ball. They’ll be showing unbelievable determination, they’ll be on top of everything, and their skillset is absolutely frightening when you look at the players they have in their squad.

“It will be difficult but, of course, we believe in ourselves that we can do something.”

Since losing 2-1 at home to Brighton and then suffering the thrashing at Brentford in the first two games of their Premier League campaign, United have recovered to fight for a Champions League berth – although they head into Wednesday’s contest winless in three league games following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Regarding the last meeting with United, Frank said: “That was a very, very good win in the history of Brentford.

“I don’t want to run away from that – we are very proud of that. But we know it will be a completely different game on Wednesday night.

“It’s a big credit to Manchester United’s history and what they’ve achieved when you look at how much that win meant to us.

“That’s what comes when a club has done fantastically over the last 30 years, with that golden era and when they won everything under (Sir Alex) Ferguson.

“For us to beat them is a big thing. But that’s history, we can’t use that for anything on Wednesday night. That was a completely different game.”

Brentford are currently seven points behind United, having played a game more, as they make their own push for European football.

They drew 3-3 at Brighton on Saturday to make it one defeat in their last 16 league outings.

Overall their league record so far this season, which followed promotion in 2021 and a 13th-placed finish last term, is 10 wins, 13 draws and five losses from 28 games.

Frank said: “We want to keep improving. Before the season everyone was talking about second season syndrome. I was saying I didn’t believe in it but I respect the league. Success was to finish 17th and every position above that would be even more success.

“Looking back at the draws, there are more games we should have won rather than lost. The question is how we can tip them over the line. We need to be consistent in what we do, keep working on bits in the offensive play, and keep going for the win”

