Brendan Rodgers believes he could have kept Leicester up

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers believes he could have kept Leicester in the Premier League (Steven Paston/PA)
Brendan Rodgers believes he could have kept Leicester in the Premier League (Steven Paston/PA)

Brendan Rodgers insists he would have been able to keep Leicester in the Premier League had he been allowed to see things through to the end of the season.

Rodgers left the club by mutual consent on Sunday, ending a four-year reign at the King Power Stadium, but in a statement released via the League Managers’ Association he made it clear he had unfinished business.

The 50-year-old, who leaves the Foxes second from bottom after a run of five defeats and one draw, said: “I am obviously disappointed to depart so close to the end of the season and had every confidence that we would have delivered the results needed to preserve the club’s Premier League status.

“I would like to wish everybody at the club the very best of luck as they seek to continue to deliver on this objective.

“There is a strong infrastructure and environment in place that puts the club on a strong footing to move forward – a world-class training facility, a passionate and unswerving fan base, a group of great players full of ability and character, and special owners.”

Rodgers is already eyeing the possibility of returning to the dugout and made a point of reflecting on the high of his FA Cup success in 2021.

“I’m now looking forward to having a chance to reflect and recharge and get ready for the next opportunity,” he said.

“I would like to thank the Leicester City chairman Mr Srivaddhanaprabha and all of the board for giving me the opportunity to manage Leicester City and make history with this great football club over the past four years.

“We forged a special relationship and I will always have the utmost respect and affection for them.

“The players, my staff and I gave it our all every single day and I will always be proud of what we were able to achieve together.

“Winning against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in 2021, to deliver a first FA Cup for the club and its supporters, together with securing European qualification in consecutive seasons are moments I will never forget.”

Foxes midfielder James Maddison paid tribute to Rodgers, writing on Twitter: “Thank you gaffer. A top manager and even more importantly a brilliant and caring man.

“Your impact on my career and life outside of football is something I’ll be grateful for forever. Good luck with whatever is next.”

Leicester face Aston Villa on Tuesday evening, with first-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell in temporary charge.

