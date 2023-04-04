Luke Shaw ‘thrilled’ after committing to Manchester United journey until 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Shaw ‘thrilled’ after committing to Manchester United journey until 2027

By Press Association
Luke Shaw has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)
Luke Shaw has signed a new four-year deal with Manchester United to stay at Old Trafford until the summer of 2027.

The 27-year-old England international, who became the most expensive teenager in history when he moved to Old Trafford from Southampton in 2014, has been rewarded after making himself a key component in Erik ten Hag’s side this term.

Shaw’s previous deal had been due to expire in the summer, although United had already triggered a one-year extension clause to keep him at the club until 2024.

“Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I’m thrilled to be extending my stay,” Shaw, who has made 249 appearances for United, told manutd.com.

“I’ve grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this.

“We’re at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. We’ve been successful already this season, but we want much more. There’s a great opportunity to create something special here, and I’m going to give everything to be part of that.”

Ten Hag, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the visit of Brentford, said: “I think it’s a good message (that he’s here for his peak years).

Luke Shaw has won 29 England caps (Mike Egerton/PA)

“An England international, he’s doing really well this season, really happy with him.

“I think he’s a modern left full-back but can also play other positions like left centre-back.

“He matches absolutely the standards we want to have, so a very good message.”

Shaw, who once found his future at United being questioned by Jose Mourinho, has excelled this season and reaffirmed his status as first-choice left-back after initially losing his place at the start of the campaign.

Having forced his way back in, Shaw was deployed as an emergency centre-half at one stage, and his impressive displays saw him keep his place there for the 2-1 derby victory over Manchester City even with Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all among the substitutes.

Shaw has also become something of a leader within the squad, and on Sunday called out his team-mates following their loss to Newcastle, arguing the Magpies did not win on quality but on “passion, hunger, desire, and attitude” and adding “at Manchester United that cannot be possible”.

United football director John Murtough said: “Luke is a massively important player to the squad and has grown into one of the best defenders in the world.

“He has been at the club for nearly a decade and understands the expectations for success, and the hard work, commitment and high standards required to achieve it.

“He has added leadership to his other outstanding abilities, and we all look forward to seeing him in a Manchester United shirt for years to come.”

