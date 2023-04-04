Amir Khan handed two-year ban from all sport by UKAD for doping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Amir Khan handed two-year ban from all sport by UKAD for doping

By Press Association
Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years for an anti-doping rules violation (Nicks Potts/PA)
Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years for an anti-doping rules violation (Nicks Potts/PA)

Former light-welterweight world champion boxer Amir Khan has been handed a two-year ban from all sport after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

UK Anti-Doping said the 36-year-old returned a positive result for the anabolic agent ostarine following his sixth-round technical knock-out loss to Kell Brook in Manchester in February 2022.

Khan, who announced his retirement in May last year, accepted a violation of anti-doping rules but said he had not intentionally ingested the substance, an argument accepted by an independent panel following a hearing in January this year.

Reacting to the verdict, Khan said on Sky News that he would “never cheat” and reiterated that he did not know how the substance, which is designed to promote muscle building, had entered his system.

“I’ve never cheated,” Khan said. “I’m a retired fighter. At the same time you can see by my performance against Kell Brook wasn’t the best, I lost the fight. If I went in there and knocked Kell Brook out it’s different.

“I’ve never cheated in my life. I’m the one that wanted testing on that fight. Also, the amount that was in my system could have been by shaking people’s hands. I don’t know the drug that was in my system. Ostarine?

“I would never cheat. I’m a retired fighter. I’ve got a two-year ban now which is quite strange and funny that they banned me. I’ve already retired. I’ve no comeback plans at all.”

The ban is a sad final entry to a career which began so brightly, with a gold medal at the 2003 Junior Olympics followed by an Olympic silver in Athens aged just 17.

Khan made his professional debut in July 2005, became Commonwealth lightweight champion in 2007, and in July 2009 won the WBA light-welterweight title with victory over Andreas Kotelnik in Manchester.

Khan unified the WBA and IBF titles with a win over Zab Judah in 2011 but controversially lost his next fight to Lamont Peterson, who would subsequently test positive for synthetic testosterone.

His popularity extends beyond the ring, and he has appeared on the reality gameshow I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and his own BBC reality show Meet The Khans: Big In Bolton. Khan is due to make a second appearance on I’m A Celebrity later this month.

Khan was first notified of his own positive result in April 2022 and given a provisional suspension, with charges following in July after he had announced his retirement with a 34-6 professional record.

Following the hearing on January 24 this year, the National Anti-Doping Panel issued its ruling on February 21, accepting Khan’s submission he had not taken the substance intentionally but imposing the ban on the basis of strict liability.

UKAD chief executive Jane Rumble said: “This case serves as a reminder that UKAD will diligently pursue anti-doping rule violations in order to protect clean sport.

“Strict liability means athletes are ultimately responsible for what they ingest and for the presence of any prohibited substances in a sample.

Amir Khan Olympics homecoming
Amir Khan won silver at the Athens Olympics as a teenager (Johnny Green/PA)

“It is important that all athletes and their support personnel, whatever level they are competing at, take their anti-doping responsibilities seriously. Not doing so risks damaging not only an athlete’s career, but also undermining public confidence in clean sport.”

Boxxer, the promoters behind the Brook fight, said in a statement: “Boxxer is disappointed to only learn via social media this morning that Amir Khan has been suspended from all sports following UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) rule violations.

“Boxxer is vehemently against any use of any illegal or performance enhancing substances taken by athletes and condemns such unsporting behaviour. It goes against the very core of our company’s values.

“We will await further advice from all the relevant authorities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years for an anti-doping rules violation (Nicks Potts/PA)
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
3
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
9
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
2

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
Goodwin has endured injury issues among his Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Benny Ashley-Seal scored the winner. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Emergency services called to A92 Picture shows; A92. A92 Fife . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 04/04/2023
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
Andy Kirk has signed a new deal with Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new…
Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years for an anti-doping rules violation (Nicks Potts/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club…
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented