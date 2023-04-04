Rising star Rehan Ahmed backed to soar with bat and ball for Leicestershire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rising star Rehan Ahmed backed to soar with bat and ball for Leicestershire

By Press Association
Rehan Ahmed has been backed to soar with Leicestershire (Simon Marper/PA)
Rehan Ahmed has been backed to soar with Leicestershire (Simon Marper/PA)

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon has backed Rehan Ahmed to soar with bat and ball in his first full season in the LV= County Championship, building on his record-breaking winter with England.

The 18-year-old leg-spinner made just three first-class appearances for the Foxes last summer before being catapulted into the limelight as he made his Test, ODI and T20 debuts between December and March.

On each occasion he became England’s youngest ever player in the format, a remarkable hat-trick for a someone taking his first steps as a professional, but now he is ready for another new challenge.

Paul Nixon is expecting big things from Rehan Ahmed this year.
Paul Nixon is expecting big things from Rehan Ahmed this year (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 2023 campaign will be his first as both a regular pick and a marked man, with Leicestershire happy to buck early season convention and deploy Ahmed in a two-man spin attack with Callum Parkinson from the start of the campaign.

Young spinners have typically been held back on the spring pitches that favour seamers but Nixon is going all in with his rising star.

“He’s in our team, 100 per cent, absolutely,” he told the PA news agency.

“It has happened for him quicker than I expected with England, but they’ve managed him well and picked him at the right times, on the right pitches. His expectations are higher now and we’ve worked well with the ECB management for the past few months on his development.

“He’s come back to us full of confidence and he’s here now as a little leader, which is what we want of our young players. He’s got a real character, a real love of the game and he walks out with the biggest smile whatever he does. People are going to love him.”

“The toughest thing in county cricket is bowling teams out twice, pitches can go lose pace and balls go soft, so having Parky and Rehan attacking together is something I find really exciting.”

While Ahmed’s seven wickets on Test debut in Karachi raised his status as a spin prospect, Nixon believes he has only scratched the surface of what he is capable of with the bat.

A brief appearance in the ‘nighthawk’ role at number three during the run chase Pakistan was an example of Ben Stokes’ creative approach as skipper, but Nixon thinks he may end up good enough to warrant a permanent role in the top order.

“People haven’t seen his real talent with the bat yet,” he said.

“He is going to surprise everyone. I genuinely think in three years’ time he could be a number four or five for England in any format. He’s really got that much talent. When he was with us in the academy we weren’t sure if he was actually a batter who bowled a bit of leg-spin.”

Ahmed in T20 action for Leicestershire last season.
Ahmed in T20 action for Leicestershire last season (Nick Potts/PA)

As well as championing the teenager, Nixon also sees a responsibility to help him build the physicality he needs to enjoy a long career.

During his own playing days, the former wicketkeeper kept himself in outstanding shape and carried on playing for the county until he was 40.

“Rehan still has improvements to make and he needs to get fitter and stronger,” he said.

“We have to respect where he is at with his body – he’s just been at school – but if he’s going to be someone who can bowl 25 or 30 overs a day that can create injuries. We’ve got a great team here and a strength and conditioning coach who will be brilliant for him.”

Leicestershire start their Division Two season at Yorkshire on Thursday.

