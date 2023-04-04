Aberdeen hero Duk hails fans after being named Scottish Player of the Month

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen striker Luis “Duk” Lopes has praised “fantastic support from the fans” after he was voted cinch Premiership Player of the Month for March.

Duk bagged three goals in two games for the Dons last month, scoring a brace against Hearts and producing a fantastic backheeled effort in their 3-1 win against Dundee United.

He now has 13 goals in the league for Aberdeen this season, with the club sat fourth in the table.

🏆 Luis 'Duk' Lopes has been voted cinch SPFL Premiership Player of the Month for March. 👊 Well done Duk. pic.twitter.com/5bHqouAsMV — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 4, 2023

“I am so pleased to have won this award. Since I arrived at the club, I have had fantastic support from the fans and have been able to go out and play my game and score goals,” he told Aberdeen’s website.

“When you get the backing that I do from the fans, it gives you a lot more confidence when you go onto the pitch and they help me do unbelievable things.

“I also have fantastic team-mates. It is like a family. There is great morale in the dressing room because we all support each other and this is the most important thing in football.”

Duk’s award is Aberdeen’s second of the month, with boss Barry Robson scooping the cinch manager’s prize for March.