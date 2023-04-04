Chelsea considering ‘between five and seven’ candidates to replace Graham Potter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea considering ‘between five and seven’ candidates to replace Graham Potter

By Press Association
Chelsea have begun a thorough search for Graham Potter’s replacement after rushing their last appointment (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chelsea are committed to a thorough process in their search for a replacement for Graham Potter, meaning interim boss Bruno Saltor could remain in charge until the end of the season, the PA news agency understands.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is believed to be on the list of candidates to interview along with Luis Enrique, with the club considering “between five and seven” options to replace the former Brighton boss, who was sacked abruptly on Sunday.

It is understood that Roberto De Zerbi, who replaced Potter at Brighton in September and has guided the Seagulls to sixth, is not among the names under consideration.

Bruno Saltor
Bruno Saltor has taken the Chelsea reins on an interim basis, starting with Tuesday night’s clash with Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea are determined to conduct a more forensic search than the one that led to their outgoing manager’s appointment seven months ago, with the 47-year-old installed within 24 hours of the surprise dismissal of Thomas Tuchel.

The speed with which Potter’s tenure unravelled – he was sacked 31 games into a five-year contract – has meant the club are prepared to take their time over their next move, even if it means leaving the inexperienced Saltor in charge for a reasonably long period.

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, who delivered the news to Potter that he was to be removed during a meeting at the club’s Cobham training base on Sunday afternoon, have begun leading the search for the third manager of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital’s ownership.

Julian Nagelsmann
Julian Nagelsmann is under consideration by Chelsea to replace Graham Potter (John Walton/PA)

Other names mentioned in consideration have been ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Europa League-winning boss Oliver Glasner and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim.

PA understands other coaches are also being considered, and that initial contact has been made with some of the names on the list.

The proposed length of the process means Saltor, who was brought to the club by Potter from Brighton, will likely remain in charge through both legs of the team’s upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, and possibly beyond.

