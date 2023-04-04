Leicester’s Jasper Wiese aware of threat Champions Cup opponents Leinster pose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leicester’s Jasper Wiese aware of threat Champions Cup opponents Leinster pose

By Press Association
Jasper Wiese is well aware of the challenge Leicester face against Leinster (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jasper Wiese is well aware of the challenge Leicester face against Leinster (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jasper Wiese has highlighted how big a Heineken Champions Cup challenge Leicester face by describing quarter-final opponents Leinster as “probably the best club team in the world”.

Leicester head to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Friday, where the tournament favourites will await them.

And although Tigers have won four of the fierce rivals’ previous 11 European meetings, the odds are stacked against them.

Leinster, chasing a record-equalling fifth European title this term, have romped into the last eight.

They can reflect on five-successive victories through the pool stage and round of 16, amassing a total of 214 points at an average of 43 points a time.

“They are so clinical,” Leicester’s South Africa international back-row forward Wiese said.

“I would say they are probably the best club team in the world if you go on performance and how they operate.

“They are a brilliant team and we need to front-up for a big battle. It is a really good challenge for us to see where we are.

“To match yourself against the best is probably one of the better tests you will get in a club career.

“You definitely have to try and slow them down. They play quickly with very good ruck speed. They have got a world-class pack and our challenge first of all is to try and stop them there.”

Leicester boss Richard Wigglesworth was part of the Saracens team that beat Leinster in the 2019 final and he also featured in a quarter-final victory over them at the Aviva Stadium.

Tigers’ latest experience of the Irish heavyweights produced a quarter-final home defeat last season, when Leinster took charge early on and did not look back.

Wigglesworth said: “They came out and were dominant early on. They kept us at arm’s length and it was a quarter-final that they had complete control over after the first 20 minutes. They did a job on us early.

“You are coaching against brilliant coaches – Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster are just running a machine. It doesn’t matter who plays for them, they always win. They have a massive squad packed full of quality.

“We are massively excited by it. We’ve said how big a challenge this is and we are not going to shy away from that. If you are not excited by this, you are in the wrong job.

Richard Wigglesworth
Leicester boss Richard Wiglesworth is preparing his players for Leinster’s challenge (Joe Giddens/PA)

“They are that good that you can’t really see a weakness. They are so well-coached and they have got such good players.

“We’ve got to play exactly how we want to play the game. Whether that is good enough to compete against Leinster, we will find out, but we are determined to give the absolute best of ourselves.

“We get stuck into battles and that is what we will do on Friday night.”

