‘Terrifying’ Kyogo Furuhashi the main man when Celtic face Rangers – Kris Boyd

By Press Association
Kyogo Furuhashi has been a key player for Celtic this season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi has been a key player for Celtic this season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is the difference ahead of Saturday’s Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.

Rangers are nine points behind leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, with the Hoops having won 28 of their 30 league games this season.

The Hoops beat their fierce rivals 4-0 at Celtic Park back in September and their last Old Firm league meeting saw them draw 2-2 at Ibrox.

Boyd believes one of the key reasons for Celtic’s success is the threat of striker Furuhashi, who is top scorer in the league with 20 goals this season.

“The difference between the two teams at this moment in time is the main striker,” Boyd told Sky Sports Scotland.

“Celtic have got one who’s a threat. I’ve spoken about Rangers with that lack of movement at the top end, so Celtic can squeeze the game right up because they trust their two centre-backs to deal with whoever’s playing at that nine for Rangers.

“Whereas for Connor Goldson and Ben Davies, it doesn’t matter if you’re doing really well against Kyogo – if you switch off for a second, he’s away.

“His pace terrifies defenders, his movement terrifies them, and they’ve got so many runners who will go beyond as well.

“It’s crucial that Rangers stick together and don’t start getting dragged all over the place, because Celtic will exploit the gaps that are left.”

When asked if Rangers would be top of the league with Furuhashi up front, Boyd admitted it is hard to underestimate the impact of the Japanese striker.

“It would be very difficult to put an argument up against it because of the impact he’s had and the goals he’s scored,” Boyd added.

Kyogo Furuhashi has 20 league goals for Celtic so far this season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi has 20 league goals for Celtic this season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Not only that, but teams retreat 10 or 15 yards because of his pace and movement, and that then allows space for the players behind him.

“Both teams have got fantastic players, but there’s a reason why strikers are the most important player on the pitch, and the difference for me has been the goals that Kyogo has been able to score.

“But not only that, what he brings to the Celtic team in terms of his work rate and closing down, getting after people and starting the tempo for the press.

“His movement is second to none and he terrifies defenders. They don’t want to get too close because if he spins, he’s in and if you drop off, he’ll be able to turn – he can see a pass as well, he’s a clever footballer.

“Alfredo Morelos has done it before and there’s no doubt that, if he gets himself into the shape he was in before, he can still have a threat in this game.”

Rangers manager Michael Beale has options ahead of Saturday's Old Firm (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale has options ahead of Saturday's Old Firm (Steve Welsh/PA)

The sides are set to meet again in the Scottish Cup semi-final on April 30 and Boyd believes Saturday’s game could provide an opportunity for Rangers manager Michael Beale to experiment.

“If you look back to last season, the last time Rangers got a positive result at Celtic Park was that 1-1 (last May), when Joe Aribo was the false nine,” he said.

“Is that something that maybe comes into Michael Beale’s thoughts?

“There’s an argument for it because I don’t think Alfredo Morelos or Antonio Colak have had the impact that Michael Beale would have been wanting, especially in this fixture.

“Malik Tillman got two goals in the win (against Dundee United) over the weekend and Fashion Sakala didn’t start after coming back from international duty. You’d expect him to come back in, so there is options there.”

