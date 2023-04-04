Ray remembered and Carlos Alcaraz bemoans injury – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association April 4 2023, 6.49pm Share Ray remembered and Carlos Alcaraz bemoans injury – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4278265/ray-remembered-and-carlos-alcaraz-bemoans-injury-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link It is five years since the death of Ray Wilkins (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 4. Football Ray Wilkins was remembered, five years on from his death. 5 years ago we lost this GREAT man.Ray we miss you mate 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/UQ9eEQ2MnY— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) April 4, 2023 Five years on. You’ll always be missed, Ray. 💙 pic.twitter.com/chwUnDX3SZ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 4, 2023 Remembering Ray, five years on ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GVvh9rCGpP— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 4, 2023 💙 Five years on.We remember super Ray 🤍#QPR | #ForeverRs pic.twitter.com/GNR50Y3Ph5— QPR FC (@QPR) April 4, 2023 James Maddison thanked Brendan Rodgers. Thankyou Gaffer. A top manager & even more importantly a brilliant and caring man. Your impact on my career and life outside of football is something I’ll be grateful for forever. Good luck with whatever is next 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/R4xwUqqElE— James Maddison (@Madders10) April 4, 2023 Luke Shaw was happy to be extending his Manchester United stay. So grateful to be extending my stay at @ManUtd! I’ve been here for nine years and it’s my home. I want to achieve a lot more and I want it to be with this team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LNJAv852Qv— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) April 4, 2023 A birthday in the Zabaleta household. Felices 8 años Asier! Que seas muy feliz para siempre. Te amo 🥰 🎂 🥳 pic.twitter.com/lGjsF04pZ1— Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) April 4, 2023 A good day for Beth Mead on her road to recovery. Today is a good day 🏃🏼♀️😄 https://t.co/LMyGcHt85S— Beth Mead (@bmeado9) April 4, 2023 Golf Ian Poulter reflected on a special day. You don’t have to win to create great memories.Special day with 3 generations last week in Orlando. Thanks @livgolf_league for that opportunity.Family time now and a little rest before Australia and Singapore. Play well friends to all at Augusta this week.👍🏼🙏🏼🌸 pic.twitter.com/qrWz6qpqcX— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) April 4, 2023 Sergio Garcia marked his son Enzo’s third birthday. Celebrated another Birthday this weekend in Orlando – Enzo! pic.twitter.com/WuOgCzNS22— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 4, 2023 Tennis Mixed emotions for Carlos Alcaraz. After two months abroad, I am happy to return home but sad because I finished my last match in Miami with physical discomfort. After visiting my doctor @drlopezmartinez in Murcia today and being evaluated, I will not be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour. pic.twitter.com/UsJzejm1WC— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) April 4, 2023 Formula One Mercedes turned the clock back. 🗓 #OTD in 2010, Nico Rosberg became the first modern era Mercedes driver to stand on the podium 🥉👏Since then it's happened 264 times (and counting) 🤯#F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/ZnFm8asW0q— Formula 1 (@F1) April 4, 2023 McLaren’s Oscar Piastri went sightseeing. A mini tour of Melbourne 🇦🇺 Pre-order your very own 2023 OP mini here 👇https://t.co/qTN97OeBky #OP81 #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/tE5T9fdOIH— Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) April 4, 2023 Already a subscriber? 