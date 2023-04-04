England women’s team no longer having white shorts is massive step – Lauren Hemp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England women’s team no longer having white shorts is massive step – Lauren Hemp

By Press Association
Lauren Hemp (right) says not playing in white shorts for England is a ‘massive step in the right direction’ (Nigel French/PA)
Lauren Hemp (right) says not playing in white shorts for England is a 'massive step in the right direction' (Nigel French/PA)

Lauren Hemp has described it as a “massive step in the right direction” that the England women’s team will no longer be playing in white shorts.

The Lionesses’ new Nike home kit, launched on Monday, features blue shorts after player concern over wearing white while on periods.

Regarding the change, England and Manchester City forward Hemp said on Tuesday: “It’s really important to us as players. It’s been in discussions for years and it’s important for us that we feel confident while playing.

“I think this is a massive step in the right direction and Nike have taken a lot from discussions in the past and made it real now, which for us as players is great because we can now feel comfortable when sometimes we might not have been if it’s your time of the month.

“It’s great to move away from white shorts to not having that worry and for us as players, we can just concentrate on the games at hand.”

Earlier this season City’s women’s team changed from wearing white shorts to burgundy to help players feel more comfortable while on their periods, and Hemp added: “I think for us at City, to move away from that also helped change for other teams as well and promoted that, which is great.

“You want everyone to feel it’s an environment where they feel safe and comfortable. It’s great to have that. You feel as players you are listened to and it’s important to have that.”

England and West Ham defender Lucy Parker also gave her thoughts on the change, saying: “I think anything that relieves the mental stress from a player is a good thing. If it’s one less thing to worry about, then why not?”

The European champions are set to showcase the new attire during Thursday’s Finalissima meeting with Brazil at Wembley and the friendly against Australia at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium five days later.

They have been playing in an all-white home strip, including at last summer’s Euros, during which some England players spoke out about the issue.

The new home kit and an all-blue away kit for the team were among a number of Nike strips for this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that were launched on Monday.

As well as there being some colour change, Nike said the shorts in its new collection of women’s national team kits feature a liner to help protect against period leaks, following player feedback.

Jordana Katcher, vice-president of Nike women’s global sport apparel, said: “We are thrilled to offer this new innovation to all athletes playing for Nike-sponsored federations this summer.

“Professional footballers play two 45-minute halves without breaks or time-outs. Many told us they can spend several minutes on-pitch concerned that they may experience leakage from their period.

“When we showed them this innovation, they told us how grateful they were to have this short to help provide confidence when they can’t leave the pitch.”

