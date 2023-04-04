Leaders Stirling move eight points clear with narrow Elgin victory By Press Association April 4 2023, 9.46pm Share Leaders Stirling move eight points clear with narrow Elgin victory Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4278499/leaders-stirling-move-eight-points-clear-with-narrow-elgin-victory/ Copy Link Stirling moved eight points clear at the top of Scottish League Two (Dave Howarth/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Stirling extended their lead at the top of Scottish League Two to eight points with a 1-0 win over Elgin. The hosts scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time when Dale Carrick finished from close range. Elgin went close to an equaliser when Kane Hester raced through one-on-one but goalkeeper Blair Currie pulled off a superb save to keep the hosts’ lead intact and retain their 14-game unbeaten run. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court 2 Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog 3 Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years… 4 Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee… 5 Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight 6 Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned 7 JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in… 3 8 ‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor 12 9 Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms 10 Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo… 2 More from The Courier Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid… Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new… Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club… Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99 Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival Editor's Picks St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years to live Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield set for second biggest crowd in a decade as ticket sales for clash with title-chasing Dark Blues likely to eclipse 4,000 ‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor Fleet of ‘driverless’ buses to launch on Forth Road Bridge in May 50 years of unbroken friendship for Pitteuchar’s young mums Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo fears Most Commented 1 Who is Humza Yousaf’s wife and Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla? 2 'Heads should roll' in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor 3 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 4 Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront 5 REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre 6 'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school tender agreed 7 Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour 8 Kinross residents hit out at council 'bin Karens' in red tag recycling row 9 Xplore Dundee admits staff pay talks ongoing despite fares rise 10 Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing rural affairs offer