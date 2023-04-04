Aston Villa add to managerless Leicester’s woes with late winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aston Villa add to managerless Leicester’s woes with late winner

By Press Association
Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins celebrates opening the scoring (Tim Goode/PA).
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates opening the scoring (Tim Goode/PA).

Leicester began life after Brendan Rodgers in similar fashion to how his reign ended as they slipped to a late 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Saturday’s defeat at Crystal Palace by the same scoreline – beaten by an injury-time goal – was enough to convince chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha that he had to part with Rodgers in order to avoid the drop.

It looked like the change was going to have a positive effect as the Foxes were heading for a credible draw after Harvey Barnes’ sublime goal cancelled out Ollie Watkins’ opener.

But the game turned in the 70th minute as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was sent off for two quick yellow cards and Bertrand Traore hit a fine goal of his own to earn Villa three three points and enhance their European hopes.

There was even more late drama as Leicester had a penalty overturned by VAR after Graham Scott had originally pointed to the spot in injury time.

The Foxes slumped to a seventh game without a win, which keeps them in the bottom three and in real danger of dropping into the Championship next season.

For Villa, a fifth win from six games gives them a real chance of qualifying for Europe as Unai Emery continues to surpass expectations.

And it was a special night for Watkins, who marked his 100th Premier League game with an eighth goal in 10 matches.

Leicester, under interim bosses Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler, were bright and positive in the opening 20 minutes, with Barnes testing Emiliano Martinez with a low shot before a big chance came their way in the 19th minute.

Harry Souttar was left unmarked at the far post from James Maddison’s corner, but his downward header bounced off the outside of a post.

But familiar defensive frailties remained and three minutes later Villa led with a clinical move.

A brilliant through-ball from Emiliano Buendia sent Watkins clear and he sent a cool finish past the on-rushing Daniel Iversen and into the net to score for the sixth successive away game.

That goal changed the dynamic of the game and Villa went for the jugular in search of a second, with Alexandre Moreno firing wide.

But Leicester levelled in the 35th minute and it was all down to the brilliance of Barnes.

He collected Wout Faes’ long ball expertly on the left wing, outpaced Ashley Young into the area and then found the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

Neither side were able to gain control in a scrappy start to the second half before Villa began to put their foot down.

Moreno was regularly finding space down the left and he burst into the box and thundered a shot from an acute angle against the outside of a post.

The tone was set for attack versus defence in final 20 minutes when Dewsbury-Hall was sent off for his second yellow card in the space of six minutes after a foul on Young.

Jacob Ramsey soon had a chance to put Villa back in front, but he got his shot wrong from a knockdown, while Young curled over from distance and Watkins was denied a second by the legs of Iversen.

The pressure was mounting and John McGinn was denied as his deflected shot flew just wide before Leon Bailey shot off target from the resulting corner.

A Villa winner appeared only a matter of time and it duly arrived in the 87th minute and it was another delightful finish.

Wilfred Ndidi gave the ball away in a dangerous position and substitute Traore took advantage, curling a brilliant first-time finish into the top corner.

Leicester thought they would get the chance to level from the spot in injury time after Scott awarded a penalty, but VAR intervened and ruled there was a foul in the other direction.

