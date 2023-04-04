Stalemate at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea begin life after Graham Potter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stalemate at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea begin life after Graham Potter

By Press Association
Bruno Saltor watched Chelsea draw 0-0 with Liverpool in his first game since replacing Graham Potter (Adam Davy/PA)
Bruno Saltor watched Chelsea draw 0-0 with Liverpool in his first game since replacing Graham Potter (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea began life after Graham Potter with a goalless draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge that saw them fail to score at home for the fifth time in 2023.

Interim boss Bruno Saltor, thrust into the job after Potter was abruptly sacked on Sunday, proved no more able to get the hosts firing than the man he replaced as the depths of the team’s goalscoring problem were laid bare against a Liverpool side that also offered little.

It was a familiar story for an exasperated home support. Once again they witnessed their team expend bountiful energy and dominate in terms of chances created but fail to emerge with three points or reason to be optimistic.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, right, speaks to Chelsea forward Kai Havertz after the game
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to Chelsea forward Kai Havertz after the game (Adam Davy/PA)

The club began its search for Potter’s successor in earnest this week, with Luis Enrique and former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann the early front-runners. On this evidence, neither coach will relish the appointment.

Bruno’s had team started with voracious intent, determined to punish the smallest slip – and they did not have long to wait.

After five minutes, the ball was given away carelessly to Kai Havertz in Liverpool’s half and in a flash Reece James released Joao Felix, who ran at the heart of the defence. Some deft, delicate footwork took him inside Joel Matip as he entered the area, but the defender recovered to deflect the incoming shot to safety.

Chelsea had had 27 shots on goal in the defeat to Villa, and in the first 20 minutes here they bombarded Liverpool with attacks that came in waves.

First Ibrahima Konate was forced into a last-ditch slide to scoop Mateo Kovacic’s effort off the line after he had rounded Alisson, then Havertz was denied at point-blank range by the Liverpool goalkeeper when he arrived to meet Ben Chilwell’s cross.

Chelsea were flickering into life after Potter, but damning embers of their profligacy in front of goal remained.

James thought he had given his side the lead after 25 minutes, crashing the ball home through a crowd before VAR ruled offside against Enzo Fernandez.

Reece James fires home before seeing his goal disallowed
Reece James’ goal was disallowed (Adam Davy/PA)

On a rare positive note, N’Golo Kante – on his first start since August – put in an imperious first-half display that rattled Liverpool. The visitors struggled for oxygen amidst Chelsea’s relentless harrying of them.

They came alive at last in the final moments of the half. Joe Gomez tested Kepa Arrizabalaga with a whipped shot towards the corner which drew an acrobatic save, before Wesley Fofana made a decisive close-range block from Fabinho to deflect the ball wide.

Chelsea had struggled to convert chances under Potter and a frustrated Stamford Bridge witnessed the same story here.

Straight after the break Felix fed Havertz, and as the ball threatened to run away from him Kante took over and flicked it to Kovacic. With only Alisson to beat, he opened up his body and curled the best chance of the game high into the Matthew Harding Stand.

Liverpool substitute Mohamed Salah, left, shields the ball from Chelsea's Marc Cucurella
Liverpool substitute Mohamed Salah, left, shields the ball from Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella (Adam Davy/PA)

Fortune looked to have abandoned Chelsea. Havertz thought he finally had his goal when he burst through and found the net, but VAR again intervened, handball the decision as the ball bounced back off him from Alisson’s save.

From there, Chelsea’s threat died away to nothing as the prospect of another game without a goal or a win was slowly realised.

Fernandez whipped a tired shot way over the bar with the game’s last action. It was a fitting end to a trying night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
Bruno Saltor watched Chelsea draw 0-0 with Liverpool in his first game since replacing Graham Potter (Adam Davy/PA)
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
3
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
9
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
2

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
Goodwin has endured injury issues among his Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Benny Ashley-Seal scored the winner. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Emergency services called to A92 Picture shows; A92. A92 Fife . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 04/04/2023
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
Andy Kirk has signed a new deal with Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new…
Bruno Saltor watched Chelsea draw 0-0 with Liverpool in his first game since replacing Graham Potter (Adam Davy/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club…
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented