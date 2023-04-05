On this day in 2021: Rebecca Welch becomes first female to referee full EFL game

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rebecca Welch became the first female referee to officiate an entire English Football League match on this day in 2021.

The then 37-year-old made history when she oversaw Harrogate’s 2-0 home defeat to Port Vale.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver said at the time that Welch was “very good indeed” and added: “Hopefully it’s just par for the course that we see female referees and officials in the EFL. It’s about time.”

Rebecca Welch oversaw Birmingham v Preston in January, becoming the first female to officiate a full Championship game (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Amy Fearn in 2010 became the first female EFL referee, when she was called in as an injury replacement for the final 20 minutes of a match, but Welch was the first to oversee a full game.

In January 2022, Welch went on to become the first woman to officiate a men’s third-round FA Cup match when she took charge of Birmingham’s home tie against Plymouth.

And in January 2023 she became the first woman to referee a full game in the Championship, taking charge of Birmingham’s 2-1 loss to Preston at St Andrew’s.