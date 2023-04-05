Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku racially abused in Coppa Italia clash at Juventus

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Juventus are working with police to “identify those responsible” after Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku was racially abused during Tuesday night’s Coppa Italia semi-final first leg.

The Belgium forward was shown a second yellow card for his celebrations in front of the home fans after converting a stoppage-time penalty to earn Inter a 1-1 draw, with Lukaku then subjected to abuse from the stands.

Juventus Football Club, as always, are collaborating with the police to identify those responsible for the racist gestures and chants which took place last night. The Codice di Gradimento will be applied to those responsible. — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) April 5, 2023

A chaotic end to the Allianz Stadium encounter ensued as scuffles broke out between both sets of players, resulting in Inter captain Samir Handanovic and Juve midfielder Juan Cuadrado being sent off after the final whistle.

A statement from the Turin club on Wednesday read: “Juventus Football Club, as always, are collaborating with the police to identify those responsible for the racist gestures and chants which took place last night.”

Inter also reiterated their stance against racism and expressed their support for Lukaku.

“We want to firmly reiterate that we stand united against racism and all forms of discrimination,” a statement read.

Romelu Lukaku was sent off at the Allianz Stadium (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse/AP)

“Football and sport must not only be a place for emotion but also for clear and shared values, and what we saw last night in the final minutes of the Juventus vs Inter Coppa Italia semi-final in Turin has no place in our sport.

“This is why we reiterate our support, affection and solidarity to Romelu Lukaku, just as the world of football is doing from all over since the incident.

“Stay strong Rom, we stand with you!”