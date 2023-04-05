Nottingham Forest owner keeps faith in Steve Cooper to secure top-flight status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nottingham Forest owner keeps faith in Steve Cooper to secure top-flight status

By Press Association
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has given manager Steve Cooper (pictured) his backing (Adam Davy/PA)
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has given manager Steve Cooper (pictured) his backing (Adam Davy/PA)

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has ended speculation over manager Steve Cooper’s future by confirming the Welshman will keep his job.

Cooper had come under mounting pressure after Forest’s 2-1 loss at relegation-rivals Leeds extended their winless Premier League run to eight matches.

Forest’s fourth straight league defeat on the road has left them above the bottom three only on goal difference.

Marinakis has moved quickly to help stabilise the club with nine fixtures remaining by giving Cooper his backing amid “false and disruptive reporting in the media”.

The Greek billionaire said in a statement: “No one denies that our club is in a difficult position in the Premier League, but we wish to end the speculation and the false and disruptive reporting in the media to confirm that Steve Cooper remains our manager at Nottingham Forest.

“We have all been disappointed with recent performances and it is very clear that a lot of hard work needs to be done to address this urgently. Results and performances must improve immediately.

“Now is the time for everyone connected with our club, from us as owners, to the board, our supporters, backroom staff, coaches and players – to come together and fight to secure our status in the Premier League.

“There can be no time for distractions, rumours and speculation. There is only time for hard work, determination, a commitment from Steve and the players to getting the results we need and, of course, the continued magnificent support of the fans of Nottingham Forest.”

Cooper, who guided Forest to promotion to the top flight with victory in last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final, signed a new contract last October.

He insisted after his side’s defeat at Elland Road that he was not worried about his own future.

“I respect the question and I understand it 100 per cent, but I’m not that guy that thinks like that,” he said.

“I always think of the greater good of the club, so any sort of worry, disappointment, frustration I’m feeling right now is the fact that Forest have lost a game they could have done so much better in.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper looks dejected at Elland Road
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper looked dejected at Elland Road (David Davies/PA)

“That’s just the way I’m wired. I’ve trained myself just to focus on the stuff I can control and work as hard as I can every single day, believe in my work and stay true to it. That’s just where I’m at.”

Forest’s sole league win on the road this season was at bottom club Southampton in early January, but the former England Under-17s and Swansea boss said he trusted in himself and his players to secure their top-flight status.

He added: “I really believe in the players, I really believe in what we do and really believe in the club and it’s a bit frustrating now because we just played like we did.

“There was an opportunity to go 13th in the league, build a bit of a gap and obviously Leeds were going for the same thing as well and there’s frustration around that.”

Leeds climbed five places up to 13th – still only two points above the relegation zone – and have collected 10 points from Javi Gracia’s six league games in charge.

Gracia has a 50 per cent win ration since replacing Jesse Marsch in February following wins against Southampton, Wolves and Forest and said defensive discipline had been key to his side’s latest success.

The Spaniard said “I’m very, very proud with the attitude of the team defending.

“I have seen many games and know how difficult it is to be well organised during all the game and concentrated all the game.

“We did it in a crucial game in the best moment for us. We’ve made an important step and now we’re thinking about the next.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
2
Traffic on Seagate which will be in the Low Emission Zone. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
3
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
4
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
5
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street in Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
6
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
7
Tom Cleghorn, whose family has run the Westport Shop in Cupar for seven decades, says the time is right to retire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
8
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038226 - With the Queen's funeral now being a Bank Holiday, we're hoping to get pictures of deserted city centres and streets that are usually busy. Picture Shows; Murraygate, Dundee, 19th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
9
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
10
Jimmy Fyffe's horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

Celebrated concert pianist Joanna MacGregor.
Top pianist for Fife Easter concert
Dundee youth product Lyall Cameron is shining in dark blue. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
John Forbes averaged one crime every 40 hours throughout the eight-week period.
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 80-day crime spree
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
Thompson leaves Stirling Sheriff Court.
'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman
Kenny Rogers 2009 date in Dundee would go down as one of the best in Caird Hall history. Image: DC Thomson.
Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show
Jim Baxter beats goalkeeper Gordon Banks from the penalty spot to give Scotland a two goal lead. Image: SNS.
Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963
Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP
The Circle moved into the former Michelin factory's recreational club last year, but the building requires extensive repairs work. Image: Paul T Cowan.
The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises

Editor's Picks